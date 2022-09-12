IDNR To Post Operation Disrupt Signs At State Parks To Connect People In Crisis To Important Resources

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce the Use of Roadside Safety Checks in Effingham County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Effingham County during October. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in Fayette and Marion Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during October. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Marion and Effingham Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Effingham County during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Richland and Clay Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Richland and Clay County during October. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement in Effingham and Fayette Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Fayette County during October. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Distractions can increase a...
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Unlock Resources To Assist Asylum Seekers
At request of local partners, Gov. activates 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to provide logistics support. Governor JB Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the State of Texas. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, to ensure the individuals and families receive the assistance they need. This includes transport, emergency shelter and housing, food, health screenings, medical assessments, treatments, and other necessary care and services.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Distributing Second Round Of Federal COVID Recovery Funding
Illinois is distributing a second round of federal COVID-19 recovery funding. More than 12-hundred cities, towns, and villages in the state will be receiving 371-million-dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the pandemic.
Effingham Radio
City Of St. Elmo Also Has Police Agreement With Ramsey
On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Unions Showing Support For Amendment 1
Amendment 1 on the November ballot is being promoted by unions in Illinois. Supporters say the measure will protect workers’ rights. Opponents say it will further drive the state off a fiscal cliff through new tax increases. As the November election nears, one measure is starting to gain support...
Comments / 0