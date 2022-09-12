IDNR To Post Operation Disrupt Signs At State Parks To Connect People In Crisis To Important Resources

At request of local partners, Gov. activates 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to provide logistics support. Governor JB Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the State of Texas. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, to ensure the individuals and families receive the assistance they need. This includes transport, emergency shelter and housing, food, health screenings, medical assessments, treatments, and other necessary care and services.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO