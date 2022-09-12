ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

José Rivera
3d ago

pinche mentirosos fake polling. they're polling the college Latinos. I don't know anyone in my family or Latino circle of friends who's pro abortion.

3
Sharon Martins
3d ago

Lies !!! They are catholics !!! They do NOT Promote MURDER !!!

7
 

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied

Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls

Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in

ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race is too close to call, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Georgia released Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp has 50% of those polled, while 48% support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. “There is no cushion and...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. schools ranked among top liberal arts colleges in U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing, and that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far.
GREENVILLE, SC
Atlanta Magazine

A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!

Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
GREER, SC
Courthouse News Service

Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

