Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
thecheyennepost.com
Police Ask for Help Identifying Vandalism Suspects
The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park (Dell Range & Friendship Circle) and Mylar Park (5117 Seminoe Road) on September 10 and 11. Responding officers found the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged – porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of...
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead
A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/13/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU’RE INVITED: Meet the Laramie Police Chief Candidates
According to a release by the City of Laramie's office, seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews last week. The interview was before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies, and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in...
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Allen Vallez Jr., 37...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam
We have recently been notified of a scam call that has been targeting Laramie County. The call will identify themselves as a deputy or sergeant with the Laramie County Sheriff's Department and ask for a donation of some sort. Please be aware that the Laramie County Sheriff's Department will never...
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council debates amendment on impounding illegally parked vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change to the time frame in which an illegally parked vehicle is towed was introduced to the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Sept. 12. This amendment would change the time frame to two business days, and the owner of the vehicle would have to pay charges for towing and storage incurred in addition to any penalties imposed for violation of this code or any other city ordinance.
Cheyenne Gas Station Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was behind bars at last report for allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station on Monday evening. That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the Sinclair-Big D gas station at 100 North...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0