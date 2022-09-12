With an abundance of independent coffee shops, Madison is a coffee-drinker’s paradise. Here’s a nod to some newer spots in town and some all-star favorites. Tacos and coffee?! Heck yeah! The former Porter space has been reimagined by Gilbert Altschul and his team to become Bandit Tacos & Coffee, serving a nice selection of tacos — including multiple vegetarian options, like roasted Vitruvian Farms oyster mushrooms with chimichurri, pea shoots, queso fresco and salsa macha — plus tostadas, pozole and salad. Wash it down with booze or coffee. Go for the dirty horchata, a creamy non-alcoholic drink with a little punch of espresso. By the way, Bandit’s coffee partner, Counter Culture Coffee, helped divert 18,000 pounds of LDPE plastic from landfills and donated $42,000 to fund coffee seed projects in Guatemala, Peru and Ethiopia, among other places. Now, that’s feel-good coffee. bandit-tacos.com.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO