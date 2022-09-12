ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jerry Downie
3d ago

Contraries this whole theft thing is a political hoax and please tell me what Democrat owns a gun let alone leaves money and jewelry laying around and oh by the way please show us this safe and secure gun storage

Julie Smith
3d ago

she should be disqualified for just saying that . I guess it proves people don't really know what they r voting for

CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
TODAY.com

Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in viral video

Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene. On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.
Karen Bass
Maryland Daily Record

Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
