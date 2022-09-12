Read full article on original website
Jerry Downie
3d ago
Contraries this whole theft thing is a political hoax and please tell me what Democrat owns a gun let alone leaves money and jewelry laying around and oh by the way please show us this safe and secure gun storage
Reply(1)
6
Julie Smith
3d ago
she should be disqualified for just saying that . I guess it proves people don't really know what they r voting for
Reply(1)
4
Related
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
New Court Docs Allege Nurse Nicole Linton ‘Floored’ 130mph Before Deadly Los Angeles Car Crash
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of six people in a fatal car crash in Windsor Hills, California, reportedly drove 130mph through the red light, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to new court documents filed Friday, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston had been driving 40 miles...
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
DJ violently attacked while walking home from an event in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A local DJ was viciously attacked while walking home after a gig in Hollywood. 36-year-old Kyle Guy, also known as Verbs, was walking in the early morning hours of August 27 near the corner of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard when he was attacked. He told FOX 11...
foxla.com
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
TODAY.com
Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in viral video
Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene. On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game ordered to pay more than $9K, write apology
A mother charged with telling her daughter to hit a rival player during a basketball game in Garden Grove last year has been ordered to pay the victim more than $9,000 and write an apology letter, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Latira (Tira) Shonty Hunt, 44, of La Puente, […]
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
Maryland Daily Record
Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
KGET 17
Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?
Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed...
foxla.com
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South LA, reps confirm
LOS ANGELES - Rapper PnB Rock has died at the hospital after a shooting at a treasured Los Angeles staple in broad daylight. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
BET
LAPD Chief Says PnB Rock Killing May Have Resulted From Instagram Post
After news broke that Philadelphia artist PnB Rock was killed at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12), Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore shared that the attack may have been a result of the 30-year-old’s location being posted on Instagram.
Comments / 14