FOXBORO -- Mac Jones' tummy troubles are a thing of the past. The Patriots quarterback returned to the practice field on Friday after he missed Thursday's session with an illness.Jones, who was reportedly dealing with an upset stomach on Thursday, was back to work at Gillette Stadium on Friday morning. He was out there with his teammates on the practice field Friday afternoon, as the Patriots put the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday's road game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.It has been a tough start to the season for Jones, who was hit hard during New England's Week...

NFL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO