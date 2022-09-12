ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 132

Not Today Satan
3d ago

saying this crisis is made by a republican governor, haha. no my friends this crises is made by a democratic president and everyone that voted for him, Period!

Reply(25)
105
Micheal Onu Ezeh Emmanuel
3d ago

Washington Post couldn't even hide their bias. DC Mayor is only facing 0.05% of what Texas is experiencing. Democrats with their media mouthpiece are destroying the United States of America.

Reply(8)
67
sam cole
3d ago

Who voted this inept person in??? Just what positive thing has she done in Washington D C except an increase in crime! This should be an ICON OF AMERICA, NOT a cesspool, kids with guns, high cracking robbery, kids that cannot read write or do math..Great example to our country and the world!!!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
fox40jackson.com

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Doug Ducey
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Busses#Editorial Board#Politics Local#The Washington Post#Democrat#Republican#Govs#District Of Columbia
nowcastsa.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
messenger-news.com

Chicago Mayor Complains as Gov. Abbott Sends Migrants to Windy City

EAST TEXAS – During a Thursday, Sept. 1 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “racist” after he sent two busloads of immigrants to Chicago. Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, as a joint operation between the Texas Department of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Iowa Republican’s new six-figure ad buy gives Biden ‘the Bird’

FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa Republican running for state attorney general launched a new six-figure ad buy giving President Biden “the Bird.”. Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, the GOP candidate for Iowa’s attorney general, launched her new ad on Wednesday as the 2022 midterm general election fully kicks off.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy