bartlesvilleradio.com
ARC Seeks African-American Donors for Blood Drive
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is partnering with a variety of organizations that research and combt the disease by offering blood donor sites specifically for African-Americans who most often are the genetic group impacted by sickle cell disease. According to statistics, one in three...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Grocery Giveaway Sep. 20
There will be a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska on Sep. 20. There is a one bag limit per family. It will be under a first come, first serve basis. The event starts at 5:30 and will run through 6:30 at Tri County Tech. If you have any questions about the event, go to www.citychurchok.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Commissioner Preview Sep. 19
The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Sep. 19 in their weekly board meetings. Notable items on the agenda include discussing and possible action regarding a plan for development. And construction of Sallyport for the court. Another item on the agenda is to possibly agree to sign an agreement to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Activists from the Terence Crutcher Foundation called for an independent review board of TPD
TULSA, Okla. — Activists from the Terence Crutcher Foundation ― including Crutcher’s 10-year-old son — were at Wednesday’s Tulsa City Council meeting to call for an office of independent monitor for the Tulsa Police Department. A small protest took place outside Tulsa City Hall ahead...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair -Day Two
It's day two of the Osage County Free Fair and buildings open at 9 am to the public. Day two is School Day so expect lots of students running around on what may be their first Field Trip Day of the school year. A morning circus performance will take up...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Mighty Oak Comes Down at Unity Square
The sun is shining a little brigher and a little farther across Unity Square green space since the City of Bartlesville removed the mighty oak tree that was once near the parking lot area where food trucks usually park. The tree had offered shade for picknickers at the Square but now they'll need to bring their own shade.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville
Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska City Council meeting Sep 2022
The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss everything that has happened since they last met. Nothing too out of the ordinary happened and it was business as usual. The only problems seemed to be a misunderstanding on the flower budget the city has as it spent $8900 on flowers last month.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
Bartlesville expands incentives to get employees to move to city
The Bartlesville Development Authority is expanding its incentives to get more people to move to the city. They're offering a $10,000 housing incentive to employees of primary industry employers.
sapulpatimes.com
Route 66 Blowout: Bigger and Better than Ever
Few towns enjoy cruising and showing off cars, pick-ups and motorcycles as much as Sapulpa does all year around – located on Route 66, naturally! The 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout Car Show & Festival, hosted by its Main Street Association on Sep 9th-10th, encouraged people to cruise up and down Dewey Ave (Route 66) and Main Street on Friday night and please, show off their vehicles on Saturday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
ASAP General Stores Job Fair on Thursday
ASAP General Stores is holding a job fair for anyone and everyone interesting in working in one of their Bartlesville locations. The fair will take place at the West-side ASAP at the intersection of HWY 123 and HWY 60 from 10-6 on Thursday. Come as you are. Candidates will be...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Small crowd protests Bartlesville Pride event over drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville was lit up in rainbow colors as hundreds of people turned out for what organizers said was the biggest Pride event in Bartlesville. But despite the message of love, some people came out to express their dislike of the drag show.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Local nonprofit offers clean syringes, condoms, Narcan through unique vending machine
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization has a new way to help save lives. Health Outreach Prevention and Education, also known as HOPE, has a new vending machine that sells items like clean syringes, condoms, and the overdose reversing drug, Narcan. “HOPE’s mission is to help to reduce...
Company offers $5,000 reward for copper theft information
AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts. Company leaders say theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety. They also say assuring uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is a...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
koamnewsnow.com
BREAKING NEWS STORY: Caney, Kansas declares a water emergency
CANEY, Ks. – the city announces on its website a declaration of a water emergency. This declaration means mandatory water conservation for all citizens and businesses in Caney and means no water used for outdoor watering; either public or private, commercial, agricultural or industrial purposes, except water actually necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of bona fide employees of such business or interest while such employees are engaged in the performance of their duties at their place of employment. The declaration is effective immediately. Residents are warned they can face disconnection of services or even citations if they use unnecessary water.
