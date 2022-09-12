ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

tim musser
3d ago

can we please stop speculating about Lamar and the Ravens. We get it, he didn't sign a contract. He probably won't until after this season. He may okay not get a franchise tag. When he signs, if he signs, let's revisit it. Until something happens, let's just enjoy some football!

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith loses his mind over Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate

Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear about a Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate. The conversation was brought up on ESPN First Take between Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Russo was attempting to make the point that Cousins is every bit as clutch as Jackson and is one of the more underrated QB’s in the league. But Smith was having none of it. He made the point that the Baltimore Ravens QB is the much better option and proceeded to lose his mind during the debate.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones returns to practice; three starters absent

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones returned to practice for the first time in three weeks Wednesday and was a limited participant. Jones, a third-round draft pick who impressed in training camp, injured his knee in the team’s second preseason game and missed the Ravens’ season-opening win Sunday over the New York Jets. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it was great to see Jones back at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Steve Bisciotti
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Glenn Clark
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy