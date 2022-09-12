ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTVWh_0hs9vXsy00

Utah school bus driver placed on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students The driver is heard on the intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK.” (NCD)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn.

In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”

Video below courtesy of KTSU:

A parent of a student at Dry Creek Elementary School told KTSU that their child recorded the video while they were on the bus home on Friday afternoon.

“I heard her say, ‘Whoever asks where are we going next,’ she will shoot whoever said it,” Bentley, a student who was on the bus, told KUTV. “As soon as I got off the bus, I called my mom.”

“My daughter said that the kids in the front seat turned around, and like, looked like a deer in headlights, like, did she really just say that?” Lauren Byrd, whose child was on the bus, told KSL.

In a statement, the Alpine School District told KSL: “We are aware of a situation on a bus today. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening language or action directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this madder is addressed and not repeated.”

“I called the school and tried to get as much information from them as I could,” Shelby Rogers, a parent, told KUTV. “Come to find out I wasn’t the only parent to call and contact them regarding this. That’s why I put him on the bus, is to trust them and know my kid is safe, and now it doesn’t make me feel safe putting him on that bus anymore.”

The director of transportation for Dry Creek Elementary School sent a statement to families which read, in part, “We have initiated a full investigation of the incident and want you to know that your students will be safely transported to and from school Monday and beyond,” KSL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

NC school asks Supreme Court to review dress code ruling

LELAND, N.C. — A North Carolina charter school is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider an appeals court ruling that the school violated female students’ constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts. In June, a majority of the full U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found...
LELAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
WSOC Charlotte

Action 9: Scammers are using more robotexts to target victims

CHARLOTTE — The steps being taken by the government and phone companies to combat robocalls seem to be working, but now it appears that scammers are turning to robotexts. Analysts say that the number of unwanted text messages has gone up ten-fold in the past year. The problem is that the technology that routes calls to your phone is very different from the tech that routes a text, so the same defenses implemented by phone companies don’t work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Ktsu#Kutv#Ksl
WSOC Charlotte

GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — The GOP's nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
122K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy