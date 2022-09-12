Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

Utah school bus driver placed on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students The driver is heard on the intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK.” (NCD)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn.

In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”

Video below courtesy of KTSU:

A parent of a student at Dry Creek Elementary School told KTSU that their child recorded the video while they were on the bus home on Friday afternoon.

“I heard her say, ‘Whoever asks where are we going next,’ she will shoot whoever said it,” Bentley, a student who was on the bus, told KUTV. “As soon as I got off the bus, I called my mom.”

“My daughter said that the kids in the front seat turned around, and like, looked like a deer in headlights, like, did she really just say that?” Lauren Byrd, whose child was on the bus, told KSL.

In a statement, the Alpine School District told KSL: “We are aware of a situation on a bus today. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening language or action directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this madder is addressed and not repeated.”

“I called the school and tried to get as much information from them as I could,” Shelby Rogers, a parent, told KUTV. “Come to find out I wasn’t the only parent to call and contact them regarding this. That’s why I put him on the bus, is to trust them and know my kid is safe, and now it doesn’t make me feel safe putting him on that bus anymore.”

The director of transportation for Dry Creek Elementary School sent a statement to families which read, in part, “We have initiated a full investigation of the incident and want you to know that your students will be safely transported to and from school Monday and beyond,” KSL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group