TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The most recent case of bird flu has been found in Twin Falls County after a three month lull in Idaho. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, on September 12, about 40 birds were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic birds. The last confirmed case in Idaho was back in May in Ada County. The first cases of bird flu were reported in April in Gooding and Caribou counties. People working closely with infected animals can be infected with the virus and show common symptoms of conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, HPAI is not a foodborne illness if the meat is cooked properly. According to officials the virus is carried by wild migrating geese and ducks. Symptoms in poultry often include decrease appetite and activity, hard time breathing, a dark comb and wattles, and unexplained death. "The best form of flock protection is maintaining strong biosecurity standards. Biosecurity includes limiting the number of people who interact with your birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds, and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock," said the state agency. Reporting avian influenza is mandatory in Idaho. For more information on HPAI go HERE.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO