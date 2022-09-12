Read full article on original website
Mineral County offers emergency notification program
“Here’s an example of the way this works,’ explained Tifani Amberson, lead dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. “Remember the big forest fires of 2017 up Sunrise Creek and the Lozeau area? That big fire and a lot of places needed to evacuate. As long as you have a profile with us on Smart 911 (also known as Reverse 911), I would be able to send you an alert that says, ‘Pre-Evacuate Notice, or Must Evacuate Notice’ through your cellphone, text, landline or email. Or all four to cover all bases. "When we had that incident in the West End...
Superior woman works to reunite owners with lost pets
Lifetime Superior resident Bessie Spangler appreciates what it means to be your brother’s keeper, or rather make that your canine’s keeper. Born and raised in Mineral County, Spangler has taken on an important role in the communities along Interstate 90; she’s part animal control consultant, part dog and cat foster mom, and part pet rehoming specialist. Ironically though, her day job is finding people their forever homes as a local real estate broker. Spangler teased, “I sort of inherited this from my mom, Sherry (Spangler) who did this for years...she was part of the Town Council in Superior, over 20...
Plains Council hears concerns about water system
Discussion at the recent Plains Town Council meeting raised concerns about the age and capacity of the town’s public water system. Mayor Dan Rowan said that the town water system pumped more than 16 million gallons of water over the past month, the most the town has ever pump in a one-month period. The Town Council spent much of the evening discussing future growth of Plains and how the water and sewer systems could be updated. Concerns were also raised about the current water well and water storage tank. Questions were raised about the age of the current water tank. It...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/31/22 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 37, Transferred call to MHP. Suspicious Activity, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Civil Service, Larch Lane, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Suspicious Activity, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 WB MM 41, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded. 9/1/22 Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 60, Transferred call to MHP. Disturbance, I-90 WB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Rainbow Lane, Superior, Deputy responded. VIN Inspection, Valley West Drive, Haugan, Deputy responded. Theft, Riverside Avenue,...
PHOTO: Rosendale visits with Mineral County law enforcement
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, visits with Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth, right, and Undersheriff Wayne Cashman on a trip through Superior last Tuesday.
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Community Calendar
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board Meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at www.bigskyrail.org/meetings Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet) no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday at 6 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia...
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
PHOTOS: Sanders County Fair and Rodeo
Scenes from the Sanders County Fair and Rodeo in Plains over Labor Day weekend. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press) ...
Candidates interviewed for vacant commissioner seat
On Sept. 9, three candidates to be considered for appointment as a Mineral County commissioner were interviewed in an open meeting. The public was invited, however questions they requested to be asked of the candidates had to be in writing and submitted before the first interview. All three of the candidates were asked the same questions by remaining commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons. The appointment is for approximately two years to fill the position of Laurie Johnston, who resigned and her last day was Sept. 2. The Mineral County Republican Central Committee had initially submitted three names for consideration...
Gerald Dan Larson
Gerald Dan Larson, 93, of Plains. Gerald left this earth peacefully on Aug. 28 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gerald was born June 21, 1929 in Glendive, the son of Roy and Myrtle Larson. Gerald grew up there and graduated from Dawson County High School. He received his bachelor's in music education in 1952 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. There he met Doris Blake of Lisbon, N.D., the love of his life, through mutual friends. He and Doris were later married on June 8, 1952 and were blessed to celebrate their...
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Traveling artwork stops in Plains en route to D.C.
You could see and feel the emotion coming from Army Veteran Jim Layton as he stepped to the back of the Veterans Suicide Awareness painting and signed his name. He was doing so to honor a longtime friend and fellow veteran who recently took his own life. “It is important we bring awareness of this problem to the public, there are too many veterans who feel there is no other way out from the pain they feel,” Layton said. “My friend was struggling with life but he never said anything about it other than telling a few people he was having...
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
Whiteman takes reins as Alberton principal
He looks like he could be a middle linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, but the new TK-12 principal of Alberton School District chose the profession of education instead, and he is thrilled to be in his new administrative position. Chris Whiteman grew up just outside Sacramento, California and graduated from Fresno State. He started his teaching career in a high school marching band, piano and orchestra instructor and choir director in Stockton for a couple of years where his met his wife, who was also a teacher. “We taught at a school that had 2,400 students in it with 37 recognized...
Paradise Water District pushes for reimbursement
The Paradise Water District is in the process of seeking legal counsel as it seeks to collect what it says are funds that were wrongly and perhaps illegally paid from their budget to help fund the then newly created Paradise Sewer Board. Having already won a major victory in the battle against the proposed sewer system for the unincorporated town, opponents, two of whom are now members of the water district, say they are hoping Sanders County will come up with funds to reimburse the Paradise Water District which they claim is invalid because the Sewer Board and the Water District...
Hot Springs man sent to prison for killing roommate
A Hot Springs man convicted of beating his roommate to death in 2020 is headed to prison. Earlier this summer a jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, 41, of deliberate homicide. He was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in the Montana State Prison, with no time suspended. Sanders County District Judge John W. Larson handed down the sentencing. McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond Wachlin, on Oct. 7, 2020 by blunt force trauma that caused a massive brain hemorrhage. McLaughlin called 911 after the assault and said he beat the victim after Wachlin broke through his door. He also reportedly laughed about the incident when...
4-H sisters raise pigs for county fair
Hard work, dedication, a desire to learn and in the end, a sad heart. For three Plains sisters who are part of the local 4-H Club chapter, the sad heart is just a part of the process associated with raising pigs for show, and ultimately sale. Mikiah Cook, who was recently chosen as a statewide President the 4-H organization, along with her sisters Jayden and Melodie, have been working several months to raise, prepare and show their pigs at this week’s Sanders County Fair in Plains. The pigs can be raised in the window of March to August. “We were at a show...
West End volunteers help rescue family from Hub Lake
The Anglen Family from Athol, Idaho is an adventurous clan, and a couple of weeks ago they started their sixth backpacking trip of the summer in Northwest Montana. It was a hard hike being very steep with lots of downfall to climb over and under and around, but they made it and set up camp. Jen and Jesse with their children then went to explore an old mine before dinner, but on the way back Jen slipped and the family adventure took a different turn. “I heard a crack and the pain was immediate and excruciating. I went down hollering...
Monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
