You could see and feel the emotion coming from Army Veteran Jim Layton as he stepped to the back of the Veterans Suicide Awareness painting and signed his name. He was doing so to honor a longtime friend and fellow veteran who recently took his own life. “It is important we bring awareness of this problem to the public, there are too many veterans who feel there is no other way out from the pain they feel,” Layton said. “My friend was struggling with life but he never said anything about it other than telling a few people he was having...

PLAINS, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO