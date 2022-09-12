Read full article on original website
Jackson’s water crisis isn't just a moment. It's a systemic catastrophe.
It’s clear cities like Flint and Jackson are canaries in the coal mine for what will surely become more widespread crises across the country.
Privatization Isn’t The Answer To Jackson’s Water Crisis
Studies have repeatedly shown that ending public administration of water supplies doesn’t work — but that’s now on the table in Mississippi.
'Please just don't forget about us': Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi is far from over
When asked what they want the nation to know with the spotlight on their city, here is what residents of Jackson, Mississippi said.
