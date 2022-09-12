Read full article on original website
Related
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield women’s soccer aims to succeed under new leadership
As the sun began to dip lower and lower behind Blake Hall on the campus of Springfield College on Monday afternoon, bringing with it the end of a perfect September day; it also signaled the end of another women’s soccer practice. With the shadows creeping further down Brock-Affleck Field, the Pride finished out practice with a seven-on-seven team scrimmage. What began as a fun drill quickly turned into a competitive battle – neither team was giving up, each side wanting to win the ultimate bragging rights.
scstudentmedia.com
Kristin Cannon earns first home victory as Pride beat WNE 2-1
With the game knotted up at one apiece and time ticking under 30 minutes to go, Springfield College and Western New England were at a stand still, each side searching for a spark. As the Pride have done for the last several years, they once again leaned on Kaleigh Dale...
Five Springfield schools receive sporting equipment
It was an exciting morning for students in Springfield thanks to a collaboration between multiple organizations.
Connecticut Sun competing for WNBA Championship has Springfield ties
The WNBA Championship is happening this week between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun. However, did you know the Sun's Head Athletic Trainor is originally from Springfield?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No parking allowed on these streets during The Big E Fair in West Springfield
The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.
UC Daily Campus
Without a car, Storrs is isolating
It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
businesswest.com
Veritas Charter Prep Raises the Bar with New High School
Rachel Romano says she started Veritas Prep Charter School after becoming frustrated as a middle-school teacher in Springfield with just how ill-prepared students were to succeed — at the next level in their education, and in general. She called it “unfinished learning,” and it was occurring at many levels,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grant announced for Christian and Brian’s House in Springfield
A $10,000 grant was given Wednesday to the Michael J Dias foundation for Christian and Brian's house.
Bob the Bike Man donates new bike after Longmeadow resident’s bike is stolen
After the Longmeadow Police Department posted to social media looking for help in finding a resident's missing bike, Bob the Bike Man Charland decided to donate a bike to her.
businesswest.com
Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider; Dr. Philip Glynn
Director of Medical Oncology, Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Center. This Physician Provides a Needed Blend of Science and Humanity. On one wall of Dr. Philip Glynn’s office at the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, sharing space with some diplomas and a few other photographs, is a framed, signed picture of Glynn standing beside Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.
The Elixir bar opens in Chicopee
Great food, drinks, and service is the motto for a new local bar opening up in Chicopee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Rollover crash blocked I-291 onramp in Springfield
Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the onramp of I-291 in Springfield's Liberty Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
wmasspi.com
Briefings: Click-Bruce Slides into Ward 5 Seat in Springfield Electoral First…
SPRINGFIELD—In the first special City Council election in Springfield’s modern history, mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce has prevailed over retired labor leader Ed Collins. Three months ago, then-Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams resigned. Yet, rather than the rump of the Council filling the vacancy, city officials discovered Beacon Hill authorized the city to fill it via election.
businesswest.com
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House
Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
Armed bank robbery suspect in Springfield arrested
A suspect in a bank robbery on St. James Avenue Saturday morning has been arrested by police.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
Comments / 0