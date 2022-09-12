ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

scstudentmedia.com

Springfield women’s soccer aims to succeed under new leadership

As the sun began to dip lower and lower behind Blake Hall on the campus of Springfield College on Monday afternoon, bringing with it the end of a perfect September day; it also signaled the end of another women’s soccer practice. With the shadows creeping further down Brock-Affleck Field, the Pride finished out practice with a seven-on-seven team scrimmage. What began as a fun drill quickly turned into a competitive battle – neither team was giving up, each side wanting to win the ultimate bragging rights.
scstudentmedia.com

Kristin Cannon earns first home victory as Pride beat WNE 2-1

With the game knotted up at one apiece and time ticking under 30 minutes to go, Springfield College and Western New England were at a stand still, each side searching for a spark. As the Pride have done for the last several years, they once again leaned on Kaleigh Dale...
UC Daily Campus

Without a car, Storrs is isolating

It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
businesswest.com

Veritas Charter Prep Raises the Bar with New High School

Rachel Romano says she started Veritas Prep Charter School after becoming frustrated as a middle-school teacher in Springfield with just how ill-prepared students were to succeed — at the next level in their education, and in general. She called it “unfinished learning,” and it was occurring at many levels,...
businesswest.com

Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider; Dr. Philip Glynn

Director of Medical Oncology, Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Center. This Physician Provides a Needed Blend of Science and Humanity. On one wall of Dr. Philip Glynn’s office at the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, sharing space with some diplomas and a few other photographs, is a framed, signed picture of Glynn standing beside Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.
westernmassnews.com

G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
wmasspi.com

Briefings: Click-Bruce Slides into Ward 5 Seat in Springfield Electoral First…

SPRINGFIELD—In the first special City Council election in Springfield’s modern history, mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce has prevailed over retired labor leader Ed Collins. Three months ago, then-Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams resigned. Yet, rather than the rump of the Council filling the vacancy, city officials discovered Beacon Hill authorized the city to fill it via election.
businesswest.com

Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House

Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

