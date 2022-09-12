ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

989kbay.com

Rail unions reach tentative deal, Amtrak still planning for possible disruptions

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Despite rail unions reaching a tentative agreement earlier this morning, the Washington and Oregon Transportation departments are still making plans for possible Amtrak Cascades service disruptions. Amtrak and its workers are not involved in negotiations and would not be part of a strike but their trains...
OLYMPIA, WA
989kbay.com

WECU donating money to three local nonprofits

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way

FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
FERNDALE, WA
989kbay.com

Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

BPD releases identity of person killed in DUI crash on Lakeway

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have identified the person killed in a DUI crash over the weekend on Lakeway Drive. A driver jumped the curb and hit 42-year-old Joseph Beadles of Bellingham on the sidewalk near Racine Street early Saturday, September 10th. The driver, 36-year-old Jacob Saville, was released...
BELLINGHAM, WA

