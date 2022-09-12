Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
989kbay.com
Rail unions reach tentative deal, Amtrak still planning for possible disruptions
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Despite rail unions reaching a tentative agreement earlier this morning, the Washington and Oregon Transportation departments are still making plans for possible Amtrak Cascades service disruptions. Amtrak and its workers are not involved in negotiations and would not be part of a strike but their trains...
989kbay.com
WECU donating money to three local nonprofits
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
989kbay.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way
FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
989kbay.com
Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
989kbay.com
BPD releases identity of person killed in DUI crash on Lakeway
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have identified the person killed in a DUI crash over the weekend on Lakeway Drive. A driver jumped the curb and hit 42-year-old Joseph Beadles of Bellingham on the sidewalk near Racine Street early Saturday, September 10th. The driver, 36-year-old Jacob Saville, was released...
989kbay.com
Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
989kbay.com
Transient man arrested after stabbing outside downtown Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month. Court documents state that the suspect entered a store in downtown Bellingham on August 18th and asked employees for a knife sharpener. The suspect then followed two customers out of the store...
Comments / 0