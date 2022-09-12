With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO