ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Richard Childress
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023

Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023

With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Joe Gibbs, Toyota react to departure of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing in a Chevrolet after 15-years in a Toyota. Kyle Busch is a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 634 starts, it’s an astounding win percentage near 10%. However, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a high horsepower...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Athletic#Fox Sports#Rcr#Jgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
BRISTOL, TN
Fox News

ARCA driver Toni Breidinger becomes Victoria's Secret model: 'Little me is crying'

Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, picking up her most recent at the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend. The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even flirted with possibly competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another bona fide accomplishment to her résumé — Victoria’s Secret model.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty

Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Hamlin applauds RCR's recovery in signing Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin said Kurt Busch is under no pressure to hurry up his recovery from a concussion and that 23XI Racing is not pushing at this time to get Tyler Reddick in its cars a year early. Richard Childress Racing had a full-throttle response to...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy