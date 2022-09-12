Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Kyle Busch’s signing bonus from Richard Childress was a hilarious reference to his new boss once punching him
Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world. Our latest NASCAR Feud of the Week is actually a throwback to an 11-year-old incident that came full circle this...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR champ Kyle Busch opens up on shock JGR exit after 15 years as he joins new team
KYLE BUSCH has opened up on his shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch, 37, announced on Tuesday that he would be joining Richard Childress Racing after fifteen seasons with Joe Gibbs. Speaking to the media at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Busch hinted that his former team seem to...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023
Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023
With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
Kyle Busch draws Dale Earnhardt comparison from Richard Childress
Kyle Busch officially joined Richard Childress Racing on Tuesday, and the racecar driver’s new boss compared the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to one of the legends of the sport. Busch will replace Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 car starting next season. Busch had spent his career with...
Joe Gibbs, Toyota react to departure of Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing in a Chevrolet after 15-years in a Toyota. Kyle Busch is a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 634 starts, it’s an astounding win percentage near 10%. However, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a high horsepower...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR: 3 big options for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports will move to Chevrolet as the NASCAR Truck Series lineup is to be determined. Let's dive into three options that make sense for the team.
NFL・
NASCAR Fans React to Kyle Busch Signing With Richard Childress Racing
Kyle “Rowdy” Busch announced on Tuesday that he’ll be joining Richard Childress Racing (RCR) starting in 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series driver announced the news announced at a press conference. He will drive the No. 8 Chevy Camaro, the car currently driven by Tyler Reddick. Busch’s announcement...
Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series
Brandon Jones is leaving to drive for JR Motorsports in 2023, a move that could be costly to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
ARCA driver Toni Breidinger becomes Victoria's Secret model: 'Little me is crying'
Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, picking up her most recent at the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend. The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even flirted with possibly competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another bona fide accomplishment to her résumé — Victoria’s Secret model.
Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season
Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters… The post Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty
Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
FOX Sports
Hamlin applauds RCR's recovery in signing Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin said Kurt Busch is under no pressure to hurry up his recovery from a concussion and that 23XI Racing is not pushing at this time to get Tyler Reddick in its cars a year early. Richard Childress Racing had a full-throttle response to...
NBC Sports
Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
