ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Host Five Blood Drives Next Week

The Erie Community Blood Bank still has a severely low supply, they said all blood types are urgently needed. There are several opportunities to give in the coming days:. Veterans Affairs Medical Center: September 19th, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. North East Community - Sander's Market: September 20th, 11 a.m....
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Arby's Locations Raise Money for Employee Who Had Stroke

Local Arby's locations have been asking for donations after a local employee had a stroke about two weeks ago. Keith Habercam was closing at the Arby's located at 2325 West 12th St. when coworkers noticed he began showing symptoms of a stroke. Habercam was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated, and is now recovering.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
erienewsnow.com

Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend

Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

French Creek Curling Club Offers Curling Lessons During Fall & Winter Seasons

As the temperature begins to drop, people may start to look indoors for ways to stay social and active. Curling, the game that involves pushing 42-pound granite stones down a sheet of ice, will be one option available to Erie residents. The French Creek Curling Club, a non-profit organization, has...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Hunger#The Walk#Charity
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Ribfest Returns to State Street

Erie's Ribfest returns to state street today for day 1 of the 4 day festival. Many of the cook-off competitors were out at Perry's Square cooking early this morning. Petey Marshall joined us live at 5 with a preview of what to expect from Off the Bone BBQ this weekend.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest

BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Events Executive Director Announces Retirement

Erie Events executive director Casey Wells has announced his retirement. It will be effective January 2023. Wells is responsible for the professional, administrative direction and management of the four Erie Events facilities. They include Erie Insurance Arena, Warner Theatre, Bayfront Convention Center, UPMC Park, the Sheraton and Marriott Hotels and...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WETM 18 News

Lioness at Pennsylvania zoo euthanized

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street

Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV

Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
ALBION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy