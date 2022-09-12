Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Welding Students Craft Spooky Ornaments to Raise Money for School Trip
Erie High School (EHS) got spooky this Thursday, at least in their welding department. Junior and senior student at EHS are creating ornaments that are Halloween themed. They showed off some of those creations, including metals witches, ghosts, and zombies. The ornaments are now on sale to the public. Proceeds...
erienewsnow.com
Community Blood Bank to Host Five Blood Drives Next Week
The Erie Community Blood Bank still has a severely low supply, they said all blood types are urgently needed. There are several opportunities to give in the coming days:. Veterans Affairs Medical Center: September 19th, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. North East Community - Sander's Market: September 20th, 11 a.m....
erienewsnow.com
Local Arby's Locations Raise Money for Employee Who Had Stroke
Local Arby's locations have been asking for donations after a local employee had a stroke about two weeks ago. Keith Habercam was closing at the Arby's located at 2325 West 12th St. when coworkers noticed he began showing symptoms of a stroke. Habercam was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated, and is now recovering.
erienewsnow.com
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Mayor Explains Plan To Address The Rising Homeless Population In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the past year, the City of Jamestown has noticed an increase in the homeless population. Now, the pressure is on for officials to find a solution to this problem, before the temperatures drop. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist spoke to WNY News Now...
erienewsnow.com
Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
erienewsnow.com
Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend
Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
erienewsnow.com
French Creek Curling Club Offers Curling Lessons During Fall & Winter Seasons
As the temperature begins to drop, people may start to look indoors for ways to stay social and active. Curling, the game that involves pushing 42-pound granite stones down a sheet of ice, will be one option available to Erie residents. The French Creek Curling Club, a non-profit organization, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Ribfest Returns to State Street
Erie's Ribfest returns to state street today for day 1 of the 4 day festival. Many of the cook-off competitors were out at Perry's Square cooking early this morning. Petey Marshall joined us live at 5 with a preview of what to expect from Off the Bone BBQ this weekend.
erienewsnow.com
Hagen History Center to Unveil Curtze Legacy Exhibit During Night at the Museum Gala
Hagen History Center is hosting its second Night at the Museum gala Friday, September 16th. The event is sold out with more than 500 people attending. During the event, the history center will be opening the Celebration of the Curtze Legacy exhibit on the second floor of the Watson-Curtze Mansion.
erienewsnow.com
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Events Executive Director Announces Retirement
Erie Events executive director Casey Wells has announced his retirement. It will be effective January 2023. Wells is responsible for the professional, administrative direction and management of the four Erie Events facilities. They include Erie Insurance Arena, Warner Theatre, Bayfront Convention Center, UPMC Park, the Sheraton and Marriott Hotels and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
Lioness at Pennsylvania zoo euthanized
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
erienewsnow.com
Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge
Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
erienewsnow.com
Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV
Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
Comments / 0