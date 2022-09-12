ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

105.1 The Block

Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama

Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://1051theblock.com/

