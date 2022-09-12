Read full article on original website
5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
Largest flying American flag on display above the Snake River
The American flag on the Perrine Bridge is roughly 400 pounds and stretches a quarter of an acre. The flag is on display in Twin Falls in honor of 9/11.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
Search Continues for Suspect Following Pursuit Near Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Kimberly-Hansen Police have told residents to be vigilant and lock their doors as law enforcement continue the search for a suspect in an earlier pursuit. In a brief statement on social media, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the pursuit ended near Red Cap Corner, the Junction of U.S. Highway 30 and State Highway 50, on the north end of Kimberly. 511.idaho.gov reports the highway was still blocked at around 7:30 p.m. The suspects fled into a nearby corn field, one of which was apprehended the other still at large. Residents in the area were told to report anything suspicious and contact SIRCOMM if they see anything suspicious 208-735-1911.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?
My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
New Case of Bird Flu Found in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The most recent case of bird flu has been found in Twin Falls County after a three month lull in Idaho. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, on September 12, about 40 birds were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic birds. The last confirmed case in Idaho was back in May in Ada County. The first cases of bird flu were reported in April in Gooding and Caribou counties. People working closely with infected animals can be infected with the virus and show common symptoms of conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, HPAI is not a foodborne illness if the meat is cooked properly. According to officials the virus is carried by wild migrating geese and ducks. Symptoms in poultry often include decrease appetite and activity, hard time breathing, a dark comb and wattles, and unexplained death. "The best form of flock protection is maintaining strong biosecurity standards. Biosecurity includes limiting the number of people who interact with your birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds, and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock," said the state agency. Reporting avian influenza is mandatory in Idaho. For more information on HPAI go HERE.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 10:23 p.m.) Highway 30 has re-opened to the public. (UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.) The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is looking for Jeff Day; he is believed to be 5’7”-5’10”, weighing anywhere from 160 to 180 pounds, with blonde hair. (UPDATE: 7:44 p.m.)...
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Spooky Season Has Hit Twin Falls As All The Attractions Gear Up For Opening
It may be only September but we are gearing up for a full Halloween and spooky season. There are a ton of haunted attractions around the area. If you are curious about what opens and when we got you covered. The Haunted Swamp. The Haunted Swamp opens up Friday, September...
The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year
The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
