ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
HANSEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search Continues for Suspect Following Pursuit Near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Kimberly-Hansen Police have told residents to be vigilant and lock their doors as law enforcement continue the search for a suspect in an earlier pursuit. In a brief statement on social media, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the pursuit ended near Red Cap Corner, the Junction of U.S. Highway 30 and State Highway 50, on the north end of Kimberly. 511.idaho.gov reports the highway was still blocked at around 7:30 p.m. The suspects fled into a nearby corn field, one of which was apprehended the other still at large. Residents in the area were told to report anything suspicious and contact SIRCOMM if they see anything suspicious 208-735-1911.
KIMBERLY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Road Closures#Working Hours#Until September#Construction Maintenance
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?

My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
EDEN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Case of Bird Flu Found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The most recent case of bird flu has been found in Twin Falls County after a three month lull in Idaho. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, on September 12, about 40 birds were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic birds. The last confirmed case in Idaho was back in May in Ada County. The first cases of bird flu were reported in April in Gooding and Caribou counties. People working closely with infected animals can be infected with the virus and show common symptoms of conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, HPAI is not a foodborne illness if the meat is cooked properly. According to officials the virus is carried by wild migrating geese and ducks. Symptoms in poultry often include decrease appetite and activity, hard time breathing, a dark comb and wattles, and unexplained death. "The best form of flock protection is maintaining strong biosecurity standards. Biosecurity includes limiting the number of people who interact with your birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds, and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock," said the state agency. Reporting avian influenza is mandatory in Idaho. For more information on HPAI go HERE.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year

The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy