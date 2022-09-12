ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
CELEBRITIES
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

