Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie
Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
We Can’t Believe Dua Lipa Wore This Sheer White Dress To A Wedding
Dua Lipa just stunned in a curve-hugging, sheer, white gown to a wedding! While the Grammy winner was notably not the bride, she was certainly one of the best-dressed guests. The “Levitating” hitmaker, 26, donned an ethereal and sultry Ja...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Zaya Wade And Lil Nas X Shut Down Social Media In Fierce Gender Fluid Ensembles
Zaya Wade and Lil Nas X shut down social media wearing fashionable gender-fluid looks.
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
AOL Corp
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves
Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
The Yellow Halter Hailey Bieber Wore Backstage At Justin Bieber’s Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Hailey Bieber might just be her husband‘s biggest supporter – as proven by the fact that she always goes all-out when it comes to watching him do his thing in concert! And her latest backstage look from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, was no exception!
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review
Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
