ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carly Pearce Teases ‘Super Fun’ New Song With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik3sf_0hs9gOeW00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini confirmed on Sept. 9 that her upcoming album Subject To Change will feature a collab with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” We spoke with Carly before the television premiere of the 2022 ACM Honors event, which she hosted, and she shared more about the highly-anticipated track. “I’ve been longtime friends with Kelsea and she came to me earlier this summer and said, ‘Hey, I have this song, it’s called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Would you ever be interested in doing this?'” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “‘I’m thinking me, you and Kelly Clarkson.’ Well, I’ve been a Kelly fan since I was a little girl I wish I could go back and tell myself at the American Idol tour that I was going to sing a song one day with Kelly Clarkson!”

Carly confirmed that the track is a “super fun, honky tonk-style song.” She also added, “I think you could not have matched three more perfect women at this point in their lives to sing this song.” Carly and Kelly both went through public divorces in 2020, while Kelsea recently filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans. Looks like we have a girl power moment on our hands!

You’re Drunk Go Home” will come out on Sept. 23, but Carly has a lot to look forward to before then, too. In August, she returned to host the ACM Honors for the second year in a row. This year, though, the event will be televised on FOX on Sept. 13. Read more from our interview with Carly below, where she dished about that, the upcoming CMA Awards and more!

On returning to host ACM Honors: Oh my gosh, I was so excited when they asked me. I love getting to host. That’s something that’s super important to me as I continue to build my career. So to get to do it for a second year was so great. It went from obviously being a very special night the first year, but it was all live streamed and still during the pandemic times. So to get to do it now and have it be my first big hosting situation on my own, on a major network…I felt the pressure. But I was excited.

On what to look forward to during the ACM Honors: I’m not just saying this to blow smoke, but every single performance of the night [was incredible]. It’s such an interesting show where other artists take on and do their own interpretations of honorees’ music. Kelsea Ballerini did an amazing, theatrical performance of “Man I Feel Like A Woman.’ Brooks & Dunn and Little Big Town honored Miranda Lambert in ways that were really special. Vince Gill honored Chris Stapleton. It was such a fun night. Every performance was so unique.

On the success of her latest single “What He Didn’t Do”: This song, for me, ahs been one that I feel like fans have gravitated towards ever since I released it by just singing it in a little writer’s round in Nashville during the pandemic. I sang it and it went viral immediately. Someone’s cellphone video was put up online and it’s been the little song that I feel like fans have wanted the whole time. For me, it’s one of the songs I really fought for wanting it to be a single at some point. It’s honestly bigger than any song I’ve had as far as natural growth on socials and streaming and in my live shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mCYP_0hs9gOeW00
Carly Pearce at the 2022 ACM Honors. (Shutterstock)

I think what’s so cool about it is that it came from such a dark place for me and has become such an anthem of not lowering your expectations and making sure that in a relationship your expectations are met and you do feel loved because you deserve that.

On new music she’s working on: I’m working on new music and I’m really excited for fans to get to hear it. I think that it has been such a transitional time for me. In no way am I saying, ‘Oops, I’m happy and everything’s great!’ in the new music, but I do think people will see the evolution of me finding happiness and coming out on the other side and how I’m wrestling with all those different emotions that come with opening your heart again.

On her 5 CMA Awards nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year, which she won in 2021: They all surprise me, every single time. It surprised me that I had five, for sure. As a songwriter, at the ACMs in 2021, when I won for Single of the Year, I remember being like…that’s so cool. And to now be nominated at the CMAs for Single and Song of the Year on a song that was such a personal experience is just the most rewarding thing as a songwriter. Those are always the ones where it’s just like…wow, that’s really awesome. But also really excited about Female Vocalist, too!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Chris Stapleton
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Brooks Dunn#American#Idol#Acm
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair

Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy