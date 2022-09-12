Read full article on original website
5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
Search Continues for Suspect Following Pursuit Near Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Kimberly-Hansen Police have told residents to be vigilant and lock their doors as law enforcement continue the search for a suspect in an earlier pursuit. In a brief statement on social media, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the pursuit ended near Red Cap Corner, the Junction of U.S. Highway 30 and State Highway 50, on the north end of Kimberly. 511.idaho.gov reports the highway was still blocked at around 7:30 p.m. The suspects fled into a nearby corn field, one of which was apprehended the other still at large. Residents in the area were told to report anything suspicious and contact SIRCOMM if they see anything suspicious 208-735-1911.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?
My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
UPDATE: Eden Fire Caused by Equipment Failure
UPDATED 09/09: The Eden 2 Fire remained active Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters did several back burns to keep the fire from moving towards the Kimama desert area. Weather is expected to be better Friday, but winds are still a concern. The fire was sparked by an equipment failure. The estimated acres burned is 30,000 acres.
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Ladies Night Out Has Never Been More Fun In Twin Falls With These Events
If you are itching for a ladies' night out, it has never been more fun in Twin Falls than now. There are plenty of places to go and events to attend with all your girlfriends. Some of them are once a year, others are weekly. No matter what you're looking for, there are some awesome ways to spend time with the girls.
