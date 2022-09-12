Read full article on original website
CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series
COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
Missed Connections! Lonely MN Grandpa ‘Looking For Grandma’s Friendship’
It's time for another edition of Central Minnesota's Missed Connections! Thanks, Craigslist! This missed connection is more of a personal want ad more than a missed connection, either way, we should do our best at helping out this lonely grandpa. According to the missed connection post on Craigslist, the poster...
Movie Premiere in Downtown St. Cloud on Friday Night
ST. CLOUD -- A movie that was made right here in central Minnesota will be making its world premiere this Friday night in downtown St. Cloud. Pale Horse Studio's "Waking Night" was written and Directed by Matthew Luczak. He describes the movie as a physiological thriller. He says from the...
Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark
Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.
Islamic Center Hosts Area Leaders
ST. CLOUD -- Area leaders gathered at the St. Cloud Islamic Center Thursday to show solidarity against the break-in and vandalism at the Center last week. In the early-morning hours of September 8th, two individuals broke through a door at the Islamic Center in St. Cloud. Police say they spent about two hours in the center, sometimes carrying alcohol, which is prohibited in Islam. The couple was seen on surveillance camera at times brandishing a knife. No one was in the center at the time.
What Finalist for the Toy Hall of Fame Has a Minnesota Connection?
Every year I get nostalgic when they release the list of finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe it's because I'm a little older and a lot of the toys that are finalists are toys I played with. Going through the list always brings me back to a time that was much easier and worries weren't nearly as big as I thought they were.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why
COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR. Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.
13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants
COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
Check Out Remy! Beautiful 9 Month Old Pup Up For Adoption
Meet Remy! She's a beautiful pup! Remy came in with her two siblings! Remy has lived mostly outside, but with some patience and training she could get used to an indoor lifestyle. Since she is used to living outside, she is not currently housetrained and will need additional training for that once adopted.
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
