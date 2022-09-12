ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Waite Park, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Waite Park, MN
Society
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Islamic Center Hosts Area Leaders

ST. CLOUD -- Area leaders gathered at the St. Cloud Islamic Center Thursday to show solidarity against the break-in and vandalism at the Center last week. In the early-morning hours of September 8th, two individuals broke through a door at the Islamic Center in St. Cloud. Police say they spent about two hours in the center, sometimes carrying alcohol, which is prohibited in Islam. The couple was seen on surveillance camera at times brandishing a knife. No one was in the center at the time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Black Nativity#The Theatre#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy