Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
959theriver.com
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
wgnradio.com
Taste for the Homeless helps feed migrants in Elk Grove Village
Michael Airhart from Taste for the Homeless joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they helped feed migrants who arrived at a hotel in Elk Grove Village after being bussed from Texas to Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Brookfield Zoo community mourns passing of 27-year-old brown bear
The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.
959theriver.com
FoxFire Isn’t Just Nick’s Favorite Steakhouse…It’s One of the Best in the State!
You hear me talk about Foxfire nearly every single day. Sure, I’m a paid endorser, but I wouldn’t be if I didn’t think what they do there on State Street in downtown Geneva is amazing. Maybe you think I’m blowing smoke?! Well, don’t take my word for it then!
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Weekend+ for 9/15 to 9/21
Weekend+ for Thursday 9/15 to Wednesday 9/21. THIS WEEK: Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Fall GO! Guide ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct issue. Get...
plano88.org
FREE Food Pantry is Sept 16th
FREE Plano Food Pantry is Friday, September 16th, from 6-7:30 PM. All in. need are welcome to drive-thru the location at First Lutheran Church in. Plano, 200 N Center Street. Quick and Easy!! Fresh fruit, veggies,. canned goods, breads, frozen meat and more!
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
959theriver.com
Old Copley Hospital Site Revived Into Home for Disabled Individuals
After 25 years of sitting abandoned and dilapidated, the site of the old Copley Hospital south of downtown Aurora reopens today with a new purpose! Now known as Weston Bridges, it is home to 50 apartment unites reserved as a safe and secure independent community for adult individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities with low support needs.
panoramanow.com
Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show
Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Lasalle County
SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000. According to the listing, the curvy nature of this Somonauk structure was designed by a […]
After recovering, this sweet basset hound is looking for her forever home
Meet Ortega! This 9-year-old, 45-pound basset hound came to PAWS Chicago suffering from an ear infection, painful eyelid condition and dental disease. Ortega received the care she needed at the PAWS Medical Center.
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
Downers Grove Public Library cancels Drag Bingo event after cascade of threats
The Downers Grove Public Library said they've been forced to cancel their October Drag Bingo event after a cascade of threats.
Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
Arlington Heights officials assure residents they're taking Bears project slowly, carefully
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there’s a long way to go with the project, though the village is off to a great start. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Brookfield Zoo otter pups make friends with gibbons in shared habitat
Neubo, an 8-year-old male white-cheeked gibbon, didn't seem to mind the curious otter pup.
beckersspine.com
3 recent moves from Illinois orthopedic practices
Here are three moves from three leading Illinois orthopedic practices since Sept. 1. 1. Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush added two surgeons who will practice at its Joliet, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., locations. Orthopedic surgeon Nitin Goyal, MD, and spine surgeon Arash Sayari, MD, both completed their residencies at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
959theriver.com
Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
blockclubchicago.org
Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale
PULLMAN — In Pullman, where residents often know the names of Pullman Company workers who once lived in their homes and architecture is a shared interest, a historical home that’s hit the market is creating a bit of buzz. Pamela Forsberg, a Realtor for J.W. Reedy Realty of...
