Joliet, IL

LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…

Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Weekend+ for 9/15 to 9/21

Weekend+ for Thursday 9/15 to Wednesday 9/21. THIS WEEK: Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Fall GO! Guide ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct issue. Get...
CHICAGO, IL
plano88.org

FREE Food Pantry is Sept 16th

FREE Plano Food Pantry is Friday, September 16th, from 6-7:30 PM. All in. need are welcome to drive-thru the location at First Lutheran Church in. Plano, 200 N Center Street. Quick and Easy!! Fresh fruit, veggies,. canned goods, breads, frozen meat and more!
PLANO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
959theriver.com

Old Copley Hospital Site Revived Into Home for Disabled Individuals

After 25 years of sitting abandoned and dilapidated, the site of the old Copley Hospital south of downtown Aurora reopens today with a new purpose! Now known as Weston Bridges, it is home to 50 apartment unites reserved as a safe and secure independent community for adult individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities with low support needs.
AURORA, IL
panoramanow.com

Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show

Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
beckersspine.com

3 recent moves from Illinois orthopedic practices

Here are three moves from three leading Illinois orthopedic practices since Sept. 1. 1. Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush added two surgeons who will practice at its Joliet, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., locations. Orthopedic surgeon Nitin Goyal, MD, and spine surgeon Arash Sayari, MD, both completed their residencies at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close

Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
