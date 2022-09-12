This year marks 50 years of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperator patch, which was first produced in 1972. Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor created the winning 2022 deer patch design, which commemorates the 50th anniversary. The annual deer patch design contest is open to everyone and takes place in the spring. Artists can submit their original work showing deer or deer hunting in Michigan.

