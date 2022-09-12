Read full article on original website
Out in the Country with Bill Gilmer and guest Liz Masters, Supervisor of Wales Township
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. Today, Bill Gilmer is joined by Liz Masters, Supervisor of Wales Township. Liz speaks about the history of Wales Township, the...
Department of State, partners help Alpena residents regain driving privileges
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General and community partners hosted the latest Road to Restoration clinic in Alpena today, continuing their joint effort to aid Michigan residents seeking to restore their driving privileges. “We are making government work for the people of Michigan by lifting barriers...
Survivor advocates Hermina Kramp, Rebecca Shiemke receive 2022 Champion of Justice Award
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board has selected Hermina Kramp and Rebecca Shiemke as the 2022 Champion of Justice Award recipients. The award recognizes Michiganders whose work improves victims’ access to justice and policy reforms in the area of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.
Introducing the 2022 deer management cooperator patch – and where to get one
This year marks 50 years of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperator patch, which was first produced in 1972. Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor created the winning 2022 deer patch design, which commemorates the 50th anniversary. The annual deer patch design contest is open to everyone and takes place in the spring. Artists can submit their original work showing deer or deer hunting in Michigan.
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Pastor Corey Shackleton, President of Faith 2 Action Michigan
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. On this episode of Living Exponentially, Eileen Tesch speaks with Pastor Corey Shackleton, President of Faith 2 Action Michigan. Corey talks...
