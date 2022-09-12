Read full article on original website
Related
Despite Angry Notes From Neighbors, People Are Ditching Grass Lawns For Sustainable Substitutes, And It's The Absolute Best
In case you missed it, 36.96% of the United States is currently in a drought. Giving up our grass lawns is a great thing we can do to help.
momcollective.com
REMINDER: Not All Behavior Is Bad
This is a Public Service Announcement to all of the moms of littles, toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kiddos, etc.:. The behaviors that your child is doing, they aren’t all BAD. It may seem that your child has a heck of a lot of bad behaviors. It may feel like you’re...
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
momcollective.com
A Mom’s Guide to the Best Places for Small Children in Orange County
Being an O.C. native gives you a great advantage you know the best places to go with small children in Orange County. So here’s my guide to places to go for a family outing or a playdate with small children. These places are family-oriented, safe, reasonably priced, easily accessible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
A Mom in the Middle of Motherhood
Today my youngest child started kindergarten. I am officially a mom in the middle of motherhood. For the first time in my nine years of parenting, all my children are school-aged. Everyone is potty trained and goes to sleep with a goodnight hug and kiss. I no longer carry a diaper bag or pay for daycare. No one naps, and I can sleep in on weekends.
momcollective.com
Third Trimester of Summer
I am convinced that summer for moms with school-age children is pretty much just like pregnancy. You start the first trimester all full of hope, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. How exciting! You’ll get to wake up whenever you want and not spend your precious time arguing about homework. Your rose-tinted glasses have seen the beauty of days by the pool, park trips, vacations, and playdates galore. You don’t think about the downsides… It will be so fun that the endless amount of laundry will be totally worth it. The schedules and routines are thrown out the window- it’s summer! Let the kids do what they want! Eat what they want! Play when they want!
momcollective.com
Sensory Needs Crash Course for Moms
Sensory needs are becoming more and more known in children. Often associated with children with autism, sensory needs are actually applicable to all children {and really, humans}. Sensitivity to noise, visual stimulation, touch, movement, and smell are important factors in how children react to the constant stimulation from the outside world.
momcollective.com
Being the Bonus Parent
“I don’t think I want to date someone with kids,” I told my 28-year-old self when my now-husband started chatting with me on OkCupid. I may not have known everything that came with it at the time, but I knew it would be tough- the kids, the emotions, the ex, all of it. There were questions I had like, will I be a good mom? Will they love me? Will they think I’m trying to replace their mom? Will their mom like me? Will they ever say the regretted “You’re not my mom!” and break my heart?
Comments / 0