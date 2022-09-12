ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REMINDER: Not All Behavior Is Bad

This is a Public Service Announcement to all of the moms of littles, toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kiddos, etc.:. The behaviors that your child is doing, they aren’t all BAD. It may seem that your child has a heck of a lot of bad behaviors. It may feel like you’re...
A Mom in the Middle of Motherhood

Today my youngest child started kindergarten. I am officially a mom in the middle of motherhood. For the first time in my nine years of parenting, all my children are school-aged. Everyone is potty trained and goes to sleep with a goodnight hug and kiss. I no longer carry a diaper bag or pay for daycare. No one naps, and I can sleep in on weekends.
Third Trimester of Summer

I am convinced that summer for moms with school-age children is pretty much just like pregnancy. You start the first trimester all full of hope, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. How exciting! You’ll get to wake up whenever you want and not spend your precious time arguing about homework. Your rose-tinted glasses have seen the beauty of days by the pool, park trips, vacations, and playdates galore. You don’t think about the downsides… It will be so fun that the endless amount of laundry will be totally worth it. The schedules and routines are thrown out the window- it’s summer! Let the kids do what they want! Eat what they want! Play when they want!
Sensory Needs Crash Course for Moms

Sensory needs are becoming more and more known in children. Often associated with children with autism, sensory needs are actually applicable to all children {and really, humans}. Sensitivity to noise, visual stimulation, touch, movement, and smell are important factors in how children react to the constant stimulation from the outside world.
Being the Bonus Parent

“I don’t think I want to date someone with kids,” I told my 28-year-old self when my now-husband started chatting with me on OkCupid. I may not have known everything that came with it at the time, but I knew it would be tough- the kids, the emotions, the ex, all of it. There were questions I had like, will I be a good mom? Will they love me? Will they think I’m trying to replace their mom? Will their mom like me? Will they ever say the regretted “You’re not my mom!” and break my heart?
