ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hunker.com

Aromatherapy Tips for Quality Sleep (Including Where NOT to Put a Diffuser)

Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. We first shared how to use essential oils in our homes, along with how to choose the best kind of essential oils for our overall health and wellbeing (not to mention creating a lovely smelling space). Yet, we found ourselves also interested in how to use aromatherapy specifically in our bedrooms for the best quality sleep and relaxation.
LIFESTYLE
hunker.com

Behr’s Unexpected 2023 Color of the Year Will Transform Your Home Into a Calming Sanctuary

It's no secret that color can influence your home, and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year Blank Canvas is here to give spaces a calming refresh that some of us desperately need. The newest hue — also part of Behr's Designer Collection of 30 best-selling neutral colors — is a warm white that's inviting, timeless, and can complement and transform any space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

This Reusable Bag Folds Down to the Size of a Credit Card

Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. With the climate crisis heating up (literally), there has been more of a push for sustainable living, whether that's taking up composting, greenifying your home, or something more simple, like swapping out plastic bags for reusable ones. Everless, a sustainable...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
hunker.com

Macarena Luzi's Vivid Rugs Are Anything but Square

Argentinian textile designer Macarena Luzi, a culinary school graduate, spent nearly a decade in the food industry before coming across a rug-tufting technique online that would lead to a newfound passion. It may seem an unlikely route to becoming an artisan, but a chef and rug designer do have a few things in common. Both artfully bring different ingredients together, work with an array of textures and colors, and stimulate different senses, though on wholly different canvases.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy