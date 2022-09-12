Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
MotorTrend Magazine
Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement Will Keep the V-12—With a Twist
WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
Top Speed
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
AOL Corp
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Specs: 0-60 Time, Top Speed, Curb Weight
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is finally here, and it's a riot. The company finally released detailed specifications and a handful of performance claims Wednesday morning for the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, including a 0-60 time, top speed and curb weight. Toyota says the base Core Grade and Circuit edition GR...
