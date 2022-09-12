Read full article on original website
Gun store in Belleville adds concrete barriers after recent break-ins
Gun stores are taking more measures to prevent break-ins from happening after a recent string of smash and grabs around the Metro East area.
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
KMOV
FedEx driver caught on camera throwing and dropping packages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Drew Cronin and Michelle Wambach are getting married Saturday and have had a lot of gifts delivered by FedEx recently. But when they opened the packages they found a lot of items were broken. “We have a mirror that they had to deliver three times,” Cronin...
KMOV
Cars stolen once, then stolen a second time while being repaired in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft early Saturday morning at Columbia Auto Repair on Southwest Avenue. Thieves stole two cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, both had been stolen before and were getting repairs made from the damage from the first thefts.
Heavy police presence at Richmond Heights dispensary
There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.
$30K reward offered for information in Damion Baker murder case
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday, Sept. 14 to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
Police respond to prank call at Roosevelt High School
An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.
After a stabbing last week, MetroLink security calls for metal detectors
A Metrolink passenger has been accused of stabbing a St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy who had removed him from the train last week. Now, the Sheriff is calling for metal detectors on the light rail line.
KMOV
Florissant bank manager accused of defrauding elderly customers
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Florissant bank manager is accused of defrauding elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins was indicted last week on four felony counts of bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
St. Louis Co. man sentenced over ‘violent and aggressive’ robberies
A federal judge has sentenced a man prison over a pair of armed robberies that investigators considered to be "violent and aggressive."
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
edglentoday.com
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park
In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
Mayor Responds St. Louis Police Shooting in Old North
Tishaura Jones says body camera footage will be made available to families of victims as soon as possible
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
St. Louis gas station near where 16-year-old was shot by police identified as 'public nuisance'
ST. LOUIS — "It's definitely rough,” said Shani Parker. That's how Parker describes living near the gas station at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues in Old North St. Louis. On Sunday night, the gas station was the starting point of an incident that resulted in officers shooting...
