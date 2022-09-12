Neil Minkoff, MD, Joshua Greenblatt, BFA, Yana Volman, MBA. The rise of telehealth during COVID-19, its limitations, and its uncertain future. FROM THE EDITORS: Neil Minkoff, MD, founder of FountainHead HealthCare and the chief medical officer of COEUS Consulting Group, died suddenly on May 4, 2022. Dr Minkoff was a longtime friend of and frequent collaborator with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). His colleagues, Joshua Greenblatt, BFA, and Yana Volman, MBA, have worked with the AJMC® editorial team to complete this project: a 2-part series on the future of telehealth. The first part appears online today, and the second part will appear in the October issue of Evidence-Based Oncology™.

