What We’re Reading: House Passes MA Bill; COVID-19 Deaths Slowing; Higher Alzheimer Risk for Older COVID-19 Survivors
The House passed a bill that would streamline prior authorization requirements under Medicare Advantage (MA) plans; last week had the fewest COVID-19 deaths reported globally since March 2020; older Americans who survived COVID-19 had a 69% higher risk of developing Alzheimer disease compared with their uninfected counterparts. House Passes Improving...
Novel Therapies for SMA Have Changed the Way Patients Are Classified, Dr Vamshi Rao Explained
The new therapies for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have had such a profound impact on disease trajectory that classification terminology has been changed, said Vamshi Rao, MD, attending physician, Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and assistant professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Novel disease-modifying therapies for spinal muscular atrophy...
Diabetes Associated With Higher Health Care Utilization and Poor Outcomes After COPD-Related Hospitalizations
Pooja Belligund, MD, Amy Attaway, MD, Rocio Lopez, MS, MPH, Dushyant Damania, MD, Umur Hatipoğlu, MD, Joe G. Zein, MD, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. Patients with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have worse outcomes when hospitalized and appear...
Risk Factors for CRS Plus Asthma Differ Among Younger vs Older Patients
Risk factors as predictors of asthma prevalence among a cohort of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), as they related to age, were evaluated by clinical investigators from the College of Medicine at Korea University. In this study that evaluated potential risk factors associated with comorbid chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and...
Part I: The Promise of Telehealth – A Cautionary Tale
Neil Minkoff, MD, Joshua Greenblatt, BFA, Yana Volman, MBA. The rise of telehealth during COVID-19, its limitations, and its uncertain future. FROM THE EDITORS: Neil Minkoff, MD, founder of FountainHead HealthCare and the chief medical officer of COEUS Consulting Group, died suddenly on May 4, 2022. Dr Minkoff was a longtime friend of and frequent collaborator with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). His colleagues, Joshua Greenblatt, BFA, and Yana Volman, MBA, have worked with the AJMC® editorial team to complete this project: a 2-part series on the future of telehealth. The first part appears online today, and the second part will appear in the October issue of Evidence-Based Oncology™.
Insurers Negotiate Lower Hospital Prices for HIX Than for Commercial Groups
Samantha Randall, BA, Erin L. Duffy, PhD, MPH, Sarah Green, BA, Erin Trish, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. Hospital price transparency data suggest that health insurance exchange (HIX) plans get lower negotiated rates than commercial group plans and higher negotiated rates than Medicare Advantage plans.
Digital Medication Monitor Linked to Better HRQOL, Lower Costs for Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis who used a digital medication reminder monitor had better health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and lower catastrophic costs compared with patients who used a standard therapy. A digital medication event reminder monitor (MERM)–observed therapy was associated with better health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and lower catastrophic costs...
AJMC® in the Press, September 16, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families (CCF) referenced a study published in the June 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Variation in Network Adequacy Standards in Medicaid Managed Care,” found significant heterogeneity in Medicaid managed care network adequacy standards across regions and specialties, potentially creating large variations in health care access and quality.
Researchers Evaluate Racism as a Factor in Underestimation of Atopic Disease
Although allergic and atopic disease is well studied and researched overall, the researchers said there is a critical lack of knowledge about these conditions, including eosinophilic esophagitis, asthma, and atopic dermatitis, in diverse racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic populations may face a higher burden of atopic and allergic...
Improved CPMs Needed for Guiding Methotrexate Use in RA
The study analyzed 20 clinical prediction models (CPMs) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), all of which were deemed to have a high risk of bias, leading the researchers to urge against their use to guide decision-making without addressing their limitations. There is a need for clinical prediction models (CPMs) that can...
Dr Amresh Raina Discusses How Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Intersect
Amresh Raina, MD, is director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Amresh Raina, MD, is director of the advanced heart failure and pulmonary hypertension program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in...
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
