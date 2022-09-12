Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
packinsider.com
NC State Checks in with 4-Star Shooting Guard Juke Harris
Members of the NC State were by to check out 4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Juke Harris (6’4″175) at an open gym at Salisbury High School (NC) yesterday. Harris was in for an unofficial visit to NC State in June, and picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on July 15th.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
cbs17
Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs
MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Amazon closes 400-job NC warehouse as e-commerce giant sheds space
DURHAM, N.C. — A once-sprawling Amazon delivery station in Durham has closed as the e-commerce giant reevaluates its warehouse space across the country. Amazon.com Inc. confirmed the recent closure of its ‘last-mile’ delivery station located at 224 N. Hoover Road. The 262,000-square-foot facility opened four years ago and at its peak employed 400 full- and part-time workers.
Black-owned development revitalizes Fayetteville neighborhood once plagued by drugs
A husband and wife duo are changing lives through their development company in Fayetteville.
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0