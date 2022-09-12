ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Checks in with 4-Star Shooting Guard Juke Harris

Members of the NC State were by to check out 4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Juke Harris (6’4″175) at an open gym at Salisbury High School (NC) yesterday. Harris was in for an unofficial visit to NC State in June, and picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on July 15th.
SALISBURY, NC
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Amazon closes 400-job NC warehouse as e-commerce giant sheds space

DURHAM, N.C. — A once-sprawling Amazon delivery station in Durham has closed as the e-commerce giant reevaluates its warehouse space across the country. Amazon.com Inc. confirmed the recent closure of its ‘last-mile’ delivery station located at 224 N. Hoover Road. The 262,000-square-foot facility opened four years ago and at its peak employed 400 full- and part-time workers.
WRAL News

If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
247Sports

247Sports

