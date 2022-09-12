Read full article on original website
Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
Community Calendar, Sept 14 – 15
Tap Classes: 9 a.m. 190 E. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite Toes beginning class begins at 9 a.m., followed by intermediate class at 11 a.m. For details, call 385-241-1122 or email mesquitetoes.marge@gmail.com. Jazz Dance Classes: 10 a.m. 190 E. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite Toes jazz dance class. Lyrical is part of this class....
Art Auction at Mesquite Fine Arts Center
The Mesquite Fine Arts Center will be holding a Live Auction on October 14th with a lot of fun art items to bid on as well as good food and entertainment. The money raised will go towards free educational art programs for the community. Liz Etie joined the Virgin Valley...
‘We’ve never had two rescues like this:’ Overnight flooding in rural Clark County leads to swift water rescues
Overton, Nev. (FOX5) - In Overton, a rural community that is part of the unincorporated town of Moapa Valley in Clark County, residents are not unused to occasional flooding when it rains. But with a sudden storm bringing flash floods early Wednesday morning, crews rescued three people from two cars after they got stuck in the floodwater in their vehicles.
Upcoming Play at Mesquite Community Theatre
“Honky Tonk Laundry” musical will be at the Mesquite Community Theatre and opening night will be Oct. 7th. Click on the link to view the fyer: HTL Flyer (3)
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau deems himself ready for world long-drive championship
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Bryson DeChambeau spent the past four months recovering from surgery on his left wrist, but he says he's well enough to compete in another long-drive competition later this month. DeChambeau said Thursday that he plans to compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship from...
