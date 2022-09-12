ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3

Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards. Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
22thepoint.com

REMAX Select Realty Halftime Feature Interview: Jon LeDonne

PITTSBURGH — On this week's REMAX Select Realty Halftime feature interview, Darren Zaslau chats with new Pine-Richland head coach Jon LeDonne about returning to coach against Penn Hills, his goals for the 2022 season and more. LeDonne spent five years as the head coach at Penn Hills winning WPIAL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
22thepoint.com

Week 2 Scholar Athletes

PITTSBURGH — The Berger and Green week 2 scholar athletes are Breanna Franchak of Pine-Richland High School and Maura Wade of Penn Hills High School. Breanna is a member of the highest honor roll and has earned letters on the cross country and track & field teams. Maura has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
22thepoint.com

Marketplace Pittsburgh: Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Reception

PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau chats with Dan Tobin from the American Cancer Society about the Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Reception at PNC Park on Sept. 21. The event is hosted at the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge from 6:30 p.m. - 9...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Penn’s Colony Festival

Penn’s Colony is as unique among other festivals as the Pittsburgh region is to the nation. With an authentic focus on the French & Indian era, that began with the 1753 journey of a 21-year-old George Washington through this region, Penn’s Colony Festival weaves history into a colonial faire featuring a village filled with fine craftsmen.
PENN, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
hbsdealer.com

84 Lumber donates to Boy Scouts at Joe Hardy Golf Outing

The Pennsylvania prodealer has named James Hardie as its 2022 Vendor of the Year. The annual event is also 84 Lumber’s time to connect and build strong relationships with its vendor partners. “Our vendors are a part of the 84 Lumber family,” said Maggie Hardy Knox, president of 84...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sports
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA

