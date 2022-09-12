Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.

