Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
wtae.com
Operation Football: Our featured high school football games for Week 3
PITTSBURGH — We're getting ready for another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 3 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: South Fayette at Peters Township. Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic. New...
22thepoint.com
Week 2 AHN Sports Medicine Player of the Game: Ryan Palmieri
PITTSBURGH — The week 2 AHN Sports Medicine Player of the Game is Pine-Richland running back Ryan Palmieri. The senior rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns in Pine-Richland's 33-28 loss to Penn Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3
Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards. Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.
22thepoint.com
REMAX Select Realty Halftime Feature Interview: Jon LeDonne
PITTSBURGH — On this week's REMAX Select Realty Halftime feature interview, Darren Zaslau chats with new Pine-Richland head coach Jon LeDonne about returning to coach against Penn Hills, his goals for the 2022 season and more. LeDonne spent five years as the head coach at Penn Hills winning WPIAL...
22thepoint.com
Week 2 Scholar Athletes
PITTSBURGH — The Berger and Green week 2 scholar athletes are Breanna Franchak of Pine-Richland High School and Maura Wade of Penn Hills High School. Breanna is a member of the highest honor roll and has earned letters on the cross country and track & field teams. Maura has...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
22thepoint.com
Marketplace Pittsburgh: Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Reception
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau chats with Dan Tobin from the American Cancer Society about the Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff Reception at PNC Park on Sept. 21. The event is hosted at the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge from 6:30 p.m. - 9...
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
kidsburgh.org
Penn’s Colony Festival
Penn’s Colony is as unique among other festivals as the Pittsburgh region is to the nation. With an authentic focus on the French & Indian era, that began with the 1753 journey of a 21-year-old George Washington through this region, Penn’s Colony Festival weaves history into a colonial faire featuring a village filled with fine craftsmen.
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
hbsdealer.com
84 Lumber donates to Boy Scouts at Joe Hardy Golf Outing
The Pennsylvania prodealer has named James Hardie as its 2022 Vendor of the Year. The annual event is also 84 Lumber’s time to connect and build strong relationships with its vendor partners. “Our vendors are a part of the 84 Lumber family,” said Maggie Hardy Knox, president of 84...
pghcitypaper.com
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
Pittsburgh police brace for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener
Pittsburgh police are anticipating a busy weekend, with an Elton John concert and the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. “With the large events, there will be extra officers,” Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday, explaining the bureau is working with other agencies. The department is short staffed, he said,...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sewickley officials delay taking action on parish demolition request
Sewickley officials want a structural study done on a historic district property before possibly authorizing its demolition. Council tabled action at its Sept. 13 meeting on a recommendation by the borough’s historic review commission to deny a demolition request from the the Divine Redeemer Parish. Parish officials want to...
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Flipping through a paper book may seem old-fashioned. “Our children are born in the age of technology,” said parent Jennie Leonard. Leonard fears that this reliance is leading to the school board’s move to eliminate all North Allegheny library secretary positions. “I was...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
