Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Support Shreveport-Bossier First Responders by Playing Cornhole
Yep, you can play cornhole aka bags and support our local Shreveport-Bossier City first responders at the same time!. What does playing cornhole have to do with our local first responders?. The answer is absolutely nothing! It's just a fun way to get people together to help raise money for...
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured
KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple
A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
A Sign in Shreveport a Long Time Coming
It's been a long time coming... and now, it almost looks surreal. For years, many people have protested in front of this building... always trying to make sure they stayed on the public sidewalk so they wouldn't be breaking the law. For years, many people have witnessed in front of this building... hoping to reach maybe just one young woman for whom they could make a difference... hoping they could help her choose life. For years, many people have prayed in front of this building... prayed for the young mothers and their decisions.... prayed for the babies that would never know life outside their mother's womb... For years, many people prayed in front of this building... prayed for this day.
Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies
A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
Shreveport Dollar Stores Want in on the Alcohol Action
Things could be changing in a big way on alcohol sales in Shreveport. Last month, the City Council voted to do away with the separate entrance requirement for alcohol sales at retail stores. Now applications are beginning to come in from retailers who want to add alcohol to store shelves.
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
Join Shreveport’s Krewe of Centaur for their Annual Golf Tourney
Shreveport's Krewe of Centaur promises that its annual golf tournament will be 'un-fore-gettable' in every way! Get your team signed up today for a 'tee-rific' time with Centaur on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Northwood Hills Golf Club. I don't know about you, but a lot of folks are ready...
$20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas Up For Grabs
Did You Know There Is An Epic $20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas?. I didn't either, up until now. RM Sotheby’s the famous car auction company announced they're making the trek in from Blenheim, Ontario to Marshall, Texas. What Is RM Sotheby's?. They are in the collector car...
A New Type of Ice Cream Shop Has Rolled Into Stonewall
The last time there was big news about a Stonewall business was when McCoys Butcher Block announced its closure. Stonewall has a strong sense of community so it was a huge loss to the residents of stonewall when they saw a favorite call it quits. Now Stonewall Residents Are Rejoicing...
Mooringsport Couple Arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Mooringsport couple for reportedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a young child under the age of 13. Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a report on August 14th about a young child testing positive for illegal substances. Detective Saunders searched the home of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten, 36, where detectives discovered meth, a meth pipe, along with other drug paraphanalia. After further investigation, detectives determined the couple bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
