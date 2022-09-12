Read full article on original website

Volato Spreads Its Wings with Gulfstream G280 Order
Fractional HondaJet fleet operator Volato is moving up in weight class with the announcement on Thursday morning at the JetNet iQ conference in New York that it has placed a firm order with Gulfstream for four super-midsize G280s. The operator will be the first to offer the G280 in a fractional plan, preselling shares in multiples of eighths. It expects to take its first delivery of the 10-seat twinjet in early 2024.
Air Charter Firm Inks Deal for 50 All-electric Aircraft
Miami-based aircraft charter and cargo company GlobalX signed a letter of intent to purchase 50 all-electric Eviation Alice aircraft, with deliveries tentatively scheduled to start in 2027, the companies announced today. According to GlobalX, these nine-passenger aircraft will open additional routes in the charter operator’s key markets of Florida, Bahamas, and the Caribbean, while supporting its plan to adopt carbon-free and sustainable technologies.
NATA Introduces Unleaded Avgas Guidance
With the prospect of unleaded aviation gasoline becoming a reality, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has released a white paper: Unleaded Avgas Conversion Considerations for Aviation Fuel Providers. Developed by the association’s GA fuel subcommittee with support and input from the fuel industry, the document serves to educate fuel...
Priester Aviation To Acquire Mayo Aviation
Chicago-based Priester Aviation has acquired Mayo Aviation in Colorado under an arrangement between the two family-owned aircraft management and charter companies. Each company will still maintain separate brands but work with greater scale and sharing of resources. Priester Aviation expects increased efficiencies with the acquisition that will offset any staff...
Air Belgium Expands Services In the Face of Market Challenges
Air Belgium is still on course to add two Airbus A330-200s this year to support its growing passenger services, despite the uncertain economic outlook and signs of a looming recession on the back of high inflation, spiking energy prices, increased interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Demand and forward bookings for this winter are very good,” Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis told AIN, on the sidelines of an inaugural event this week for the airline’s new service from Brussels airport to Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa.
ExecuJet MRO Malaysia To Break Ground on New Facility
ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia is set to break ground on a new MRO facility at Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur. Featuring a dedicated apron, construction on the 149,500-sq-ft facility is expected to begin in about a month, according to the Dassault Aviation-owned company. Once complete, the facility’s hangar will accommodate...
Parker-Hannifin Completes Buy of Meggitt
Parker-Hannifin has substantially expanded its footprint in the aerospace supply chain with the completion of its £6.3 billion ($7.24 billion) acquisition of UK-based Meggitt. Announced on Tuesday, the completion comes a little more than a year after the two companies announced plans for the merger and two weeks after they had noted that they had cleared regulatory requirements.
New, Preowned Bizjet Markets Showing Different Dynamics
Global Jet Capital (GJC) executives highlighted the different dynamics they see playing out in the business jet market as new aircraft deliveries are staged for slow growth that stabilizes in three or four years and preowned transactions likely taking a step back this year but growing every year after that through 2026.
WingX: Bizjet Activity Up in U.S. but Falls in Europe
Business jet activity in the first 11 days of September was on the rise in North America but lower in Europe, according to the latest report from WingX Advance. In North America, activity was 3 percent higher than the same period a year ago and 13 percent above pre-pandemic 2019. Business jet flights in the U.S. increased 4 percent year-over-year during the 11-day period and rose 22 percent versus the same time frame in 2019.
CBAA: Canada’s Luxury Tax Adoption ‘Reckless’
The Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) once again blasted the Canadian government's 10 percent luxury tax, which took effect September 1, on the sale of boats, cars, and aircraft worth $100,000 or more. According to CBAA, the tax’s adoption “without understanding its full impact on [aviation] jobs and the economy is, in our view, reckless.”
