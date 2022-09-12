Fractional HondaJet fleet operator Volato is moving up in weight class with the announcement on Thursday morning at the JetNet iQ conference in New York that it has placed a firm order with Gulfstream for four super-midsize G280s. The operator will be the first to offer the G280 in a fractional plan, preselling shares in multiples of eighths. It expects to take its first delivery of the 10-seat twinjet in early 2024.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO