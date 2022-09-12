Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Mooringsport Couple Arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Mooringsport couple for reportedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a young child under the age of 13. Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a report on August 14th about a young child testing positive for illegal substances. Detective Saunders searched the home of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten, 36, where detectives discovered meth, a meth pipe, along with other drug paraphanalia. After further investigation, detectives determined the couple bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief
The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies
A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
Bossier Sheriff Wants To Meet You on National Night Out
So, let's set the record straight. National Night Out is actually the first Tuesday in August, but whomever came up with that date has obviously never spent a summer in Louisiana!. That's why here in Northwest Louisiana, we decided a number of years ago to stall our party until the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries
Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide
On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting
On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Overnight Shooting In Haughton Leads To Murder Arrest
The normally sleepy, little town of Haughton was awakened early this morning to the sounds of gunfire. Normally that sound would only come from hunters in nearby wooded areas, but this morning's shooting at approximately 12:30 am resonated from the Fox Chase Subdivision literally only yards away from the Haughton Elementary School.
Shreveport Dollar Stores Want in on the Alcohol Action
Things could be changing in a big way on alcohol sales in Shreveport. Last month, the City Council voted to do away with the separate entrance requirement for alcohol sales at retail stores. Now applications are beginning to come in from retailers who want to add alcohol to store shelves.
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0