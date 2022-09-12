ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Mooringsport Couple Arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Mooringsport couple for reportedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a young child under the age of 13. Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a report on August 14th about a young child testing positive for illegal substances. Detective Saunders searched the home of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten, 36, where detectives discovered meth, a meth pipe, along with other drug paraphanalia. After further investigation, detectives determined the couple bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment

A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief

The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies

A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
VIVIAN, LA
Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries

Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide

On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting

On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City

Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City

Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Overnight Shooting In Haughton Leads To Murder Arrest

The normally sleepy, little town of Haughton was awakened early this morning to the sounds of gunfire. Normally that sound would only come from hunters in nearby wooded areas, but this morning's shooting at approximately 12:30 am resonated from the Fox Chase Subdivision literally only yards away from the Haughton Elementary School.
HAUGHTON, LA
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

 https://highway989.com

