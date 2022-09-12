ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 8

Lou Cummings
3d ago

The 2020 election was all the "heads up" you needed. You were warned of it by conservatives long before the election. Yet voted Democrat anyway.

Reply
5
The Truth
3d ago

Voting has consequences kids and old white liberals and people of color trained to hate Trump! by the same media that pushed the deadly vaccine on you and your family....how much dumber can you get??? Now, how's your life going under Joe???

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
Tracey Folly

Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Remote
Tracey Folly

Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
GOBankingRates

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy