Katee Sackhoff Shares Related Mandalorian-Obsessed Post After The Season 3 Trailer Drops

The Book Of Boba Fett served up some memorable Star Wars moments with Grogu and Din Djarin , but the latest trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 showed the best is yet to come. As fans expressed excitement over the latest footage shown at the D23 Expo, Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff shared some posts that show she’s just as obsessed with The Mandalorian as the rest of us.

Many have spent the past couple of days online sharing and gushing about the exciting things on the way for Star Wars , and Katee Sackhoff is one of them. The actress joined in on the fun by sharing a photo of her character, Bo-Katan Kryze, as well as a short caption to her Instagram Stories. Check out the epic photo of Kryze, and Sackhoff’s short comment referring to the character:

(Image credit: Katee Sackhoff Instagram Stories)

Katee Sackhoff is excited to talk about the return of Bo-Katan, and based on what’s shown in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer (which was preceded by a bit of footage of the new season earlier this year ), that’s not too surprising to hear. There’s definitely a different energy to the character in the few moments we see of her, and it doesn’t appear as though she’s too welcoming to Din in a conversation. Clearly, there’s some tension between them, but we could’ve guessed that would happen just from Season 2's conclusion.

Bo-Katan proved a vital ally in Din’s mission to save Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 2, but when Din obtained the darksaber from Moff Gideon, there was a clear shift in her attitude. Din tried to simply give Bo-Katan the darksaber she wanted , but as he soon learned, the only way she could truly obtain it was by defeating him in combat . Could Bo-Katan’s tone in the Season 3 trailer mean she’s considering making a move against Din to obtain the darksaber and rebuild Mandalore? Katee Sackhoff didn’t have any answers in her other Instagram Stories post, but did continue to express her enthusiasm for the Star Wars series with a reference to the show’s most-used phrasing:

(Image credit: Katee Sackhoff Instagram )

As for Din Djarin, he’s in a weird place going into The Mandalorian Season 3. Those with a Disney+ subscription saw him reunite with Grogu in The Book Of Boba Fett , but he also lost his status as a Mandalorian within his coven. He has to make amends for removing his helmet to regain entry, so until he does that, he likely won’t have their aid. That’s some pretty poor timing, especially if Bo-Katan wants to make a move with her followers for that darksaber.

Katee Sackhoff isn’t sharing details about what Bo-Katan may or may not be up to in The Mandalorian Season 3, and with good reason. Sackhoff explained at D23 she isn’t really in a place to say anything about the season, and doesn’t want to drop a spoiler (via Instagram ):

I never dreamed that she would come to be this much a part of my life and you’re lives... I’m so excited for you guys to see this season. Because I’ve seen it. It’s crazy. That’s all I can say, that’s legitimately all I can say. That’s it. I always make a joke that someone will swoop down and take me away. You’ll never see me again. But, they’re here now so I’ll just fall off the stage.

Katee Sackhoff is going to be quiet in regards to any plot details for The Mandalorian , lest she falls off a stage and never be seen again. In all seriousness, the wait for Season 3 shouldn’t be too long at this point, so it’s good she and others are able to keep quiet about any potential spoilers.

Check out the trailer below if you haven't yet watched!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in February. It’s probably a bit too early to start a re-watch of the live-action now, though if someone was looking to brush up on Bo-Katan Kryze and add in a watch of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels , now is the time to start.