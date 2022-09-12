Read full article on original website
themesatribune.com
ICE holds briefing on Mesa PD partnership
At a public meeting in Mesa on Sept. 7, officials with the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office shared details about the agency’s collaboration with the Mesa Police Department. Since 2009, Mesa PD has participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality...
themesatribune.com
Hero is EV veterans parade Grand Marshal
Retiring Mesa Public Works Director and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Col. Bruce Crandall (ret.) is the 2022 Grand Marshal for the East Valley Veterans Day Parade in downtown Mesa Nov. 11. The Tempe resident received the Medal of Honor for valor in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot...
themesatribune.com
Gilbert man eyes drones to help Ukraine war victims
Gilbert resident Harrison Becker is building drones to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need. Since Russia deployed its military into neighboring Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced abroad or within the country seeking safety, according to TIME. Widespread airstrikes continue, with homes and civilian infrastructure being targeted and...
