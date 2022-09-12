ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Updated Results From the KRYSTAL-1 Study of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated Colorectal Cancer

By The ASCO Post Staff
ascopost.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ascopost.com

Updated Results From the ADAURA Trial of Adjuvant Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Newly released results from the phase III ADAURA trial revealed that osimertinib yielded a 5.5-year median disease-free survival in the postsurgical treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and nearly three in four patients treated with adjuvant osimertinib were disease-free at 4 years. The new findings also indicated that the use of osimertinib reduced the risk of disease recurrence in the brain and spinal cord. The data were presented by Tsuboi et al at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA47).
CANCER
ascopost.com

Outcomes of Lung Cancer Screening in Individuals With or Without Lung-Related Comorbidities

In a prospective cohort study reported in JAMA Network Open, Metwally et al found no significant differences in positive examination, cancer detection, or false-positive rates among individuals with vs without self-reported lung-related comorbidities undergoing low-dose computed tomography lung cancer screening. Data for the study were collected as part of the...
CANCER
ascopost.com

Dual Checkpoint Inhibitor Blockade as First-Line or Salvage Therapy for Patients With Advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma has a high rate of metastasis and poor patient outcomes. The current standard of care for patients with recurrent, unresectable, or metastatic disease is immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy targeting PD-1 and PD-L1, but only about half of patients respond to this therapy. A research team is investigating a new dual checkpoint inhibitor therapy (ipilimumab and nivolumab) with or without stereotactic body radiation therapy. Results from the phase II clinical trial were published by Kim et al in The Lancet, in conjunction with a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA42).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society#Krystal#Diseases#General Health#Mutated Colorectal Cancer#Kras G12c#The European Society For#Congress
ascopost.com

Acquired EGFR Inhibitor Resistance Alterations Identified in ctDNA Analysis in Patients With Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Topham et al, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis indicated significantly increased frequencies of multiple potential EGFR inhibitor resistance alterations among patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer with vs without prior exposure to anti-EGFR therapy. The study population consisted of...
CANCER
ascopost.com

High-Intensity Intervention Helps One-Third of Participants in Lung Cancer Screening Program Quit Smoking

Despite significant advancements in cancer therapy, a primary means to avoid lung cancer is prevention, and smoking cessation is the most basic intervention. Unfortunately, for long-term smokers, that intervention can sometimes be the most challenging. According to data presented during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC)...
CANCER
ascopost.com

Trends in Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma in the United States

In a study reported in a research letter in JAMA Oncology, Cai et al found that the incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma increased in the United States between 2000 and 2018. The study involved data from 18 Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program registries for 2000 to 2018. A...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ascopost.com

Association of Neurofilament Light Chain Levels With ICANS Risk After CAR T-Cell Therapy

In a retrospective study reported in JAMA Oncology, Butt et al found significantly higher pretreatment neurofilament light chain levels in patients who did vs did not develop immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) after CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. The study included 30 patients who received CAR...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy