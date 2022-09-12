Updated Results From the KRYSTAL-1 Study of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated Colorectal Cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Updated Results From the ADAURA Trial of Adjuvant Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Newly released results from the phase III ADAURA trial revealed that osimertinib yielded a 5.5-year median disease-free survival in the postsurgical treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and nearly three in four patients treated with adjuvant osimertinib were disease-free at 4 years. The new findings also indicated that the use of osimertinib reduced the risk of disease recurrence in the brain and spinal cord. The data were presented by Tsuboi et al at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA47).
ascopost.com
Lung Cancer Screening Increases Percentage of Stage I Cases Detected, While Reducing Percentage of Stage IV Cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse health-care systems resulted in an 8.4% increase in the number of stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6% decrease in the detection of stage IV disease, according to research published by Vachani et al in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. The Population-based...
ascopost.com
Outcomes of Lung Cancer Screening in Individuals With or Without Lung-Related Comorbidities
In a prospective cohort study reported in JAMA Network Open, Metwally et al found no significant differences in positive examination, cancer detection, or false-positive rates among individuals with vs without self-reported lung-related comorbidities undergoing low-dose computed tomography lung cancer screening. Data for the study were collected as part of the...
ascopost.com
Dual Checkpoint Inhibitor Blockade as First-Line or Salvage Therapy for Patients With Advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Merkel cell carcinoma has a high rate of metastasis and poor patient outcomes. The current standard of care for patients with recurrent, unresectable, or metastatic disease is immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy targeting PD-1 and PD-L1, but only about half of patients respond to this therapy. A research team is investigating a new dual checkpoint inhibitor therapy (ipilimumab and nivolumab) with or without stereotactic body radiation therapy. Results from the phase II clinical trial were published by Kim et al in The Lancet, in conjunction with a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA42).
IN THIS ARTICLE
ascopost.com
Updated Overall Survival Findings With Adjuvant Erlotinib vs Vinorelbine/Cisplatin in EGFR-Mutant Stage IIIA NSCLC
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Yue et al, an updated analysis of the Chinese phase II EVAN study indicated a sizable overall survival advantage with adjuvant erlotinib vs vinorelbine/cisplatin in patients with R0 resected stage IIIA EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the open-label...
ascopost.com
Acquired EGFR Inhibitor Resistance Alterations Identified in ctDNA Analysis in Patients With Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Topham et al, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis indicated significantly increased frequencies of multiple potential EGFR inhibitor resistance alterations among patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer with vs without prior exposure to anti-EGFR therapy. The study population consisted of...
ascopost.com
High-Intensity Intervention Helps One-Third of Participants in Lung Cancer Screening Program Quit Smoking
Despite significant advancements in cancer therapy, a primary means to avoid lung cancer is prevention, and smoking cessation is the most basic intervention. Unfortunately, for long-term smokers, that intervention can sometimes be the most challenging. According to data presented during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC)...
ascopost.com
Trends in Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma in the United States
In a study reported in a research letter in JAMA Oncology, Cai et al found that the incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma increased in the United States between 2000 and 2018. The study involved data from 18 Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program registries for 2000 to 2018. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ascopost.com
Association of Neurofilament Light Chain Levels With ICANS Risk After CAR T-Cell Therapy
In a retrospective study reported in JAMA Oncology, Butt et al found significantly higher pretreatment neurofilament light chain levels in patients who did vs did not develop immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) after CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. The study included 30 patients who received CAR...
Comments / 0