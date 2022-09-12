Updated Results From the KRYSTAL-1 Study of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated Colorectal Cancer

Newly released results from the phase III ADAURA trial revealed that osimertinib yielded a 5.5-year median disease-free survival in the postsurgical treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and nearly three in four patients treated with adjuvant osimertinib were disease-free at 4 years. The new findings also indicated that the use of osimertinib reduced the risk of disease recurrence in the brain and spinal cord. The data were presented by Tsuboi et al at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA47).

