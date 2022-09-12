ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

Hoax call leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — A hoax call led to an active shooter scare at Heights High School, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Abortion debate remains a focal point in Texas governor race

HOUSTON — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back and going after his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, on abortion issues. Abbott, who signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into law, is accusing Beto O'Rourke of supporting late-term abortions. O'Rourke says his stance on abortion...
TEXAS STATE
Biden administration approves Washington plans to build electric vehicle plans along highways

SPOKANE, Wash. — President Biden has approved electric vehicle infrastructure plans for 35 states earlier than expected. One of the states approved is Washington. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will provide $5 billion for states' projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, which could include upgrades of existing as well as construction for new electric vehicle charging stations.
WASHINGTON STATE

