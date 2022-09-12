Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
Hoax call leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A hoax call led to an active shooter scare at Heights High School, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
myfoxzone.com
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
myfoxzone.com
We've got the scoop on the newest flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Brownie
BRENHAM, Texas — Get ready for fall, y'all, with some yummy Blue Bell ice cream. It's arguably the best ice cream in the country!. The Texas-based creamery, located in Brenham, just released a brand new flavor called Salted Caramel Brownie. It's a combination of their creamy vanilla mixed with...
myfoxzone.com
Families of transgender children continue to be investigated, even after moving out of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Investigations into transgender children and whether they’re receiving gender-affirming care are continuing in Texas. They began in February, when Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families who may be providing gender-affirming care. Amber Lee Green has been dealing...
myfoxzone.com
Abortion debate remains a focal point in Texas governor race
HOUSTON — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back and going after his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, on abortion issues. Abbott, who signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into law, is accusing Beto O'Rourke of supporting late-term abortions. O'Rourke says his stance on abortion...
myfoxzone.com
Pritzker requests National Guard's help with settling immigrants bussed by Texas governor's order
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. The Democratic governor signed an emergency declaration to speed up procurement of necessary supplies as well as...
myfoxzone.com
Biden administration approves Washington plans to build electric vehicle plans along highways
SPOKANE, Wash. — President Biden has approved electric vehicle infrastructure plans for 35 states earlier than expected. One of the states approved is Washington. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will provide $5 billion for states' projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, which could include upgrades of existing as well as construction for new electric vehicle charging stations.
