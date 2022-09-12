Read full article on original website
Watch Classic Films Like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Lost Boys’ in Sedalia This Fall
You have a chance to see some of your all-time favorite Halloween movies and more this fall at the B&B Theatres Galaxy 10 in Sedalia as they bring back their popular Retro Movie Night series this fall. The series begins on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with a screening of "the...
S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens
The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
SFCC, Childs Safe Offers Basketball Clinic For Area Youth
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women and men’s basketball team, along with the softball team, hosted the “For the Kids Basketball Clinic” in conjunction with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. on Saturday, September 10 inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center with approximately 100 individuals participating.
SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors
The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
New Pediatrician Joins Bothwell Medical Team
Dr. Brieanna Kroeger has returned home and joined Bothwell TLC Pediatrics as a general pediatrician. Kroeger will care for children ages birth to 18 treating their routine illnesses and health conditions and providing wellness checkups. She will also care for newborns in the hospital and authorize hospital admissions when necessary.
Truman State University Earns No. 1 Spot for 26th Year
For the 26th year in a row, Truman State University has been recognized as the No. 1 public school in the Midwest Region, according to U.S. News & World Report. Truman earned multiple honors in the 2022-23 Best College rankings, including recognition for teaching, innovation and value. Among both public...
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas
You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Check Out This Chiefs Hype Video Paying Tribute to Arrowhead’s 50 Years
As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to take on the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium this evening four short days after their first victory, the team's PR department is backing up Chairmen and CEO Clark Hunt's statements that Arrowhead Stadium holds a significant meaning for the team with a new video.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash
A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver’s Life
Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
It’s The Chiefs Home Opener! Here Is Some Fan Info You Should Know
The Kansas City Chiefs will have this season's home opener September 15th. Thursday Night Football. They will be battling the Los Angeles Chargers and the game will be carried on Amazon Prime. If any of you are going to the game, I wanted to share with you some of the info that you may need to know. From how the field will look, who may be there, and what you can expect.
Sedalia Man Apprehended, Arrested for Assault After Perimeter Search
Sedalia Police responded to 1516 South Missouri for an assault report at 11: 05 p.m. Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers noticed the victim had injuries to her face from a known suspect, who fled the scene. The suspect was later located, but fled from officers. Pettis County Deputy Moore and...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
