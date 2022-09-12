ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Home Invasion Reported at Bradyville Pike Address

MURFREESBNORO, TN - The victim was fast asleep at his Bradyville Pike home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. He was seen wearing a blue and red jacket. According to a recently...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, TN
wgnsradio.com

Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank

A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart

SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Brentwood Police urge people to park smart following vehicle burglaries

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department urges people to be vigilant. Recently there have been numerous vehicle burglaries. Police say groups of traveling burglars are breaking windows or punching door locks to get into cars. The incidents happen at various sporting events, fitness centers, and daycares. “The school...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Goodwin
prentissheadlight.com

Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect

Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn#Sheriff S Sgt#Moneypak
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
On Target News

Storage Unit Thefts in Winchester

The Winchester Police Department is investigating some burglaries of storage units that have occurred in the past week. The vehicle above was allegedly used in connection to the burglaries. If you know the identity of the individual that the vehicle may belong to please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup

A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
MANCHESTER, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs

On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
DIXON SPRINGS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy