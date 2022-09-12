Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
TBI: Rutherford County man arrested in a Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Case
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida. In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an...
WSMV
Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
wgnsradio.com
Home Invasion Reported at Bradyville Pike Address
MURFREESBNORO, TN - The victim was fast asleep at his Bradyville Pike home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. He was seen wearing a blue and red jacket. According to a recently...
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 19-year-old found shot day after his birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank
A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart
SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
Smart truck helps Spring Hill police nab alleged criminal
Spring Hill police arrested an alleged auto thief thanks in large part to the truck's smart technology.
WSMV
Brentwood Police urge people to park smart following vehicle burglaries
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department urges people to be vigilant. Recently there have been numerous vehicle burglaries. Police say groups of traveling burglars are breaking windows or punching door locks to get into cars. The incidents happen at various sporting events, fitness centers, and daycares. “The school...
prentissheadlight.com
Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect
Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
wgnsradio.com
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
TBI investigating shooting that left one man dead in Gruetli-Laager
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving the Grundy County Sheriff's Office that left one man dead on Wednesday.
17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford High School
Metro Nashville Police say a 17-year-old made multiple threats on the social media app Instagram Wednesday, prompting an investigation from law enforcement.
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
Storage Unit Thefts in Winchester
The Winchester Police Department is investigating some burglaries of storage units that have occurred in the past week. The vehicle above was allegedly used in connection to the burglaries. If you know the identity of the individual that the vehicle may belong to please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup
A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
smithcountyinsider.com
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs
On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
