Hot and stormy Thursday as front draws rain into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy Thursday. Our area will have a 70% chance of afternoon rain and showers. The increased rain chances are being fueled by a front that is drawing tropical moisture into the state. The rain chances will stay at 70% for...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 11 a.m....
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
Florida deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. Here’s a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits. For some parts of Florida, deer hunting season is in […]
Tampa temps begin slow cooldown into fall
Fall is quickly approaching, with the first official day of autumn coming on Sept. 22. It certainly doesn't feel like it in Florida, though.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
Elevated mortgage rates push home prices even lower
Economists with Moody’s Analytics predict national home prices to decline 5% to 10%. In “significantly overvalued” housing markets, experts expect home prices to drop between 15% to 20%.
southfloridareporter.com
Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots throughout the day and in the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, which will lead to additional localized flooding. The east coast metro area will also see some sun at times, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
floridatrippers.com
15 Best Resorts In The Florida Keys You Must Visit!
Are you searching for the best resorts in the Florida Keys? Well we have you covered! We have put together a list of some of the best Florida Keys resorts that you definitely can’t skip!. The Florida Keys are a myriad of beautiful beaches and phenomenal state parks that...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $125. Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022
Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There's something alluring about lighthouses to many people. The idea of a beacon that can guide vessels into a safe harbor is a comforting thought. Many people think of places such as Cape Cod and Michigan when they think of lighthouses, but Florida not only has some lovely, historic lighthouses, some are tourable. Below is a list of six:
