January 6 committee could release interim report before midterms – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
Blinken says Russia acting 'horrifically' after mass graves in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine and hailed what he saw as pressure on Moscow from China and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, a historic partner of Russia which has growing ties with the United States, told Putin on Friday that it was "not a time for war."
China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will press on with its offensive in Ukraine despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of the entire territory of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas has remained Russia’s main goal and there is no need to revise that military plan. He added that “we aren’t in a rush” to achieve the stated goals, noting that Russia has only engaged volunteer soldiers in the operation. On a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said “let’s how it develops and how it ends.”
