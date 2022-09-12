SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will press on with its offensive in Ukraine despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of the entire territory of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas has remained Russia’s main goal and there is no need to revise that military plan. He added that “we aren’t in a rush” to achieve the stated goals, noting that Russia has only engaged volunteer soldiers in the operation. On a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said “let’s how it develops and how it ends.”

POLITICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO