Michigan State

Comments / 53

Audrey Berger
3d ago

They're basically Massive Leeches!! What palate would have a taste for Leech Pie?! Ooh, I'm craving Leech Pie! How bout you? I know your probably CRAVING LEECH PIE TOO! Yuck!

Reply(3)
12
Infidel-Instructor
3d ago

I don't believe he's taking into account that British Customs is going to be redirecting those lampreys back to his front doorstep. And what an odor he will have. Dead, rotting fish on his Michigan doorstep.

Reply
7
Robert Cox
3d ago

Now I feel embarrassed. Impressive. Can’t imagine how they keep it free from damage in flight. I’ll look for a recipe on my own time. Curious what it tastes like and how long to prepare.

Reply
2
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota

Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
AOL Corp

Heart-shaped ring from 1700s dug up at French fort in Michigan. It’s still wearable

A surprisingly intact ring dating to the 1700s was found by a Michigan archaeology student on the grounds of an 18th century French stronghold known as Fort St. Joseph. The ring is believed to have been a trade trinket used when southwest Michigan was known as New France, experts say. The fort, about 95 miles east of Chicago, was key part of France’s presence in the Great Lakes region, serving as a “mission, garrison, and trading post” before being abandoned in 1781.
Salon

In the Great Lakes, the pandemic disrupted sea lamprey control

It's a gray morning on Lake Ontario when Will Sampson, a sports fishing guide and recreational angler, sees one of the fishing reels on his father's boat jerk. He reels it in. On the other end of the line is a Chinook salmon that he estimates weighs 22 pounds — a great catch, save for one wriggling detail: Latched into the salmon's side dangles a two-foot long sea lamprey, suction-cup mouth clinging on, one eye peeking around its host's fin. In its lifetime, that sea lamprey could kill up to 40 pounds of fish; the hooked Chinook was its latest target.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
24/7 Wall St.

Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible

Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
