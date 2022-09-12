ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

This is the worse administration we have ever had more people are against abortions than you say all these lies red will take over you evil democrats wait and see

Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator

It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
POLITICS
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS

