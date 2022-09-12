Treatment and prevention of flea infestations have been part of the job of companion animal veterinarians for decades. The most significant breakthrough in this area was the discovery of effective topical medications like fipronil (Frontline) in the 1990s, which put baths and powders on the back of storage shelves. Since then, many other topicals that work when absorbed by the animal’s skin and sebaceous glands have been developed. But some pet owners are still hesitant about using them because of the potential danger to people and other animals. Thus, oral products were the next major innovation in the management of fleas.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO