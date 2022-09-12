Read full article on original website
My friend’s fuming because I want to use her baby name, but she’s had two miscarriages and probably won’t be pregnant
A PREGNANT woman has caused division online after saying she wants to use her friend's baby name - and she doesn't care that her friend has suffered two miscarriages. Posting on Mumsnet, she explained that she and her friend talk every day but only meet up once a year, so doesn't feel guilty if she was to use it.
A Mom Told Her In-Laws Off After They Pressured Her For More Grandkids & It’s Totally Justified
A mom snapped back at her in-laws for pressuring her to have more kids and Reddit is rallying around in support. She took to “AITA” forum to share her situation and started off by explaining that she had a very difficult time with her first baby. “She was...
This Mom-To-Be Disinvited Her MIL From the Hospital After Giving Birth & Her Reasoning is Beyond Justified
A mom-to-be took to Reddit to share her complete frustration with her mother-in-law — and get some much needed advice. Ever since her MIL entered into her life she has become very involved. Too involved. She is critical of her career and thinks she should be “taking care” of the house. Once the Reddit user became pregnant, the MIL was mad that she wouldn’t have a gender reveal party and offered unsolicited feedback on her birthing plan.
Daughter calls out mom for making her share everything with her step-sister.
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to make her daughter share everything she has with her step-sister. AITA for making my daughter share her presents with my stepdaughter?. Two moms are better than one!. I (40f) was...
Woman Telling Sister-in-Law Her Baby's Age Is Wrong Backed: 'Correct Me'
"Your child is not 6 months until the 10th. You are incorrect," one user said.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance
Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
I’m midwife and there’s a baby name I can’t stand – everyone thought it was so unique but it’s just awful
PICKING the perfect name for your new-born isn't as easy as you might think. There's so much to consider, from what their nickname might be, to how many other people will have the same name. But one midwife confessed that there's one name she can't stand, but that didn't stop...
Muslim parents of severely brain-damaged four-month-old baby who believed it was a miracle that he began to breathe after medics decided he was dead lose High Court battle to keep him alive on life support
The parents of a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead have lost a High Court life support treatment fight. Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a judge to consider the case.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
The World’s Oldest New Mom Gave Birth at the Age of 74
Yerramatti Mangayamma and her twin daughtersCover Asia Press / Narasimhan Venu. While many married couples around the world have failed to get pregnant after exhausting every resource available to them, one Indian couple has done the impossible. As a result, 74-year-old Yerramatti Mangayamma (some news media reported she was 73) and her 82-year-old husband Sitarama Rajarao have not only been able to get pregnant, but the couple gave birth to twin girls. The baby girls are the couple’s only children.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
Parents name their newborn daughter after a weapon – but people are really horrified by how it’s spelled
WHEN a pair of expecting parents shared their happy news with loved ones, they received excited queries about their baby girl's name. But when they shared the name they'd picked, they were hit with a shocked "oh" from their family and plenty of trolling from strangers. The anonymized exchange was...
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
