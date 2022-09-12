ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

SheKnows

This Mom-To-Be Disinvited Her MIL From the Hospital After Giving Birth & Her Reasoning is Beyond Justified

A mom-to-be took to Reddit to share her complete frustration with her mother-in-law — and get some much needed advice. Ever since her MIL entered into her life she has become very involved. Too involved. She is critical of her career and thinks she should be “taking care” of the house. Once the Reddit user became pregnant, the MIL was mad that she wouldn’t have a gender reveal party and offered unsolicited feedback on her birthing plan.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Daily Mail

Muslim parents of severely brain-damaged four-month-old baby who believed it was a miracle that he began to breathe after medics decided he was dead lose High Court battle to keep him alive on life support

The parents of a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead have lost a High Court life support treatment fight. Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a judge to consider the case.
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Jax Hudur

The World’s Oldest New Mom Gave Birth at the Age of 74

Yerramatti Mangayamma and her twin daughtersCover Asia Press / Narasimhan Venu. While many married couples around the world have failed to get pregnant after exhausting every resource available to them, one Indian couple has done the impossible. As a result, 74-year-old Yerramatti Mangayamma (some news media reported she was 73) and her 82-year-old husband Sitarama Rajarao have not only been able to get pregnant, but the couple gave birth to twin girls. The baby girls are the couple’s only children.
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
