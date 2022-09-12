ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

‘Gripping Your Pillow Tight': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at PNC Park

Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
