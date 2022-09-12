Read full article on original website
Related
Download Metallica’s Pittsburgh Show + Watch Them Perform ‘Moth Into Flame’
Metallica closed out their normal touring schedule for 2022 with a crushing stadium performance at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. That show, like every other ‘Tallica gig this year, is now available for fans to stream and download via LiveMetallica.com or nugs.net. While there was a little bit of rain...
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
‘Color Our World': Metallica Share Live Video of ‘Blackened’ Performance in Buffalo
Following the release of their live performance of "Ride the Lightning" in Buffalo, Metallica have shared another pro-shot video from the same show, this time their encore opener, ...And Justice For All's "Blackened." Check it out in the video below. Watch Metallica Perform "Blackened" Live in Buffalo. The only writing...
‘Gripping Your Pillow Tight': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at PNC Park
Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get Ready For Ultimate Metallica’s New Radio Show
On Jan. 9, 2022, The Ultimate Metallica Show debuted on Portland, Maine's legendary alternative rock radio station, WCYY. Just like this website, the radio show was created to be the ultimate source for all things Metallica for every kind of fan. Over the last eight months, for two solid hours...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Jon and Marsha Zazula’s Private Rock Collection Is Ready For Auction
Metallica's history and success will forever be tied to the lives of Jon and Marsha Zazula. Jonny and Marsha Z founded Megaforce Records together in 1982. Among many, many other accolades, they are credited with, essentially, discovering Metallica. Or at the very least, they were the ones who loved what they heard on Metallica's No Life 'Til Leather demo tape and they knew the rest of the world would love it, too.
When Was Metallica’s ‘…And Justice For All’ Actually Released?
Metallica unleashed ...And Justice For All, their fourth studio album—and first full-length following the death of Cliff Burton — on Aug. 25, 1988... Believe it or not, there seems to be no definitive answer to the simple question, "When was ...And Justice For All actually released?" Well, until we managed to track down an official response from Metallica's team. But before we get to that, let's examine how this has played out over the years and why there has been such widespread confusion and uncertainty.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 25 Rock Producers
Producing an album is a lot of work, but someone's got to do it. From inception to finished product, the making of an album involves a number of both creative and technical moving parts: selecting session musicians, guiding the arrangements, ensuring the quality of the recording, etc. The end result, hopefully, is the fruition of the artist's vision for the album, whatever that may be.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica’s Slow Album Progress
Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
Metallica and Blackened Announce Newest Release in Masters of Whiskey Series
Earlier this year, Metallica and Blackened American Whiskey announced their first-ever Kentucky straight rye whiskey, the appropriately titled "Rye the Lightning." Less than six months later, they're ready for another new release. "Our secret is officially out," Rob Dietrich, Master Distiller & Blender of Blackened, recently wrote on Instagram. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metallica Reveal Plan for In-Person 2022 Fundraising Concert + Auction
It's on, it's in person and it's should be pretty spectacular. We're talking about the 2022 edition of Metallica's annual "Helping Hands" Concert and Auction, as the band continue to be one of the more philanthropic acts acts in music. This marks the third year of the special show, which...
11 Best ’90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the ’80s
Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Photos: How Woodstock ’99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos
The original Woodstock, which took place in August of 1969, was an important weekend for the counterculture movement, and featured performances from some of the biggest musical acts at the time. Organized by Michael Lang, it was meant to be three days of "peace and music," and while its initial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica Ask Audience About ‘St. Anger,’ Get Boos in Return
Metallica like to test their audience's reaction to St. Anger on the road, with singer-guitarist James Hetfield showing a good sense of humor about some fans' opposition to the 2003 Metallica album. In one such instance from earlier this year, a chorus of boos erupted when Hetfield asked a concert...
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
The Best Metal Bands From 30 Countries
Sure, heavy metal is dominated by bands from England, the United States and Scandinavia, but there's a wealth of talented acts around the world. That said, if you had to pick just one band to represent each country, who would it be?. So many different spots across the world possess...
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
Ultimate Metallica
744
Followers
408
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0